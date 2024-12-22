Elton John Reveals Which of His Own Songs Are His Favorites — and Which Hit He Cannot Stand

The legendary singer spoke about his music on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' on Dec. 17

Elton John's gift may be his song, but that doesn't mean he loves them all.

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday, Dec. 17, the 77-year-old musician spoke about which of his original songs are his favorites — and also revealed the one he simply can't stand.

When asked by host Stephen Colbert to name "Elton John's top five Elton John songs," the father of two first exclaimed, "Oh, for Christ's sake," before he detailed, "I would say anything off the Captain Fantastic album: 'Someone Saved My Life Tonight,' 'We All Fall in Love Sometimes,' 'Curtains.' "

Then giving a shoutout to "Your Song" from his 1970 self-titled album, "because it's the first hit I ever had," John also celebrated his song "Blessed" from his 1995 LP Made in England.

But, struggling to reflect on one more song from his iconic discography that he counts as a favorite, John did tease, "Not f------ 'Crocodile Rock.' I know that."

John stopped by Colbert's talk show to promote his documentary, Elton John: Never Too Late, in which the EGOT winner reflects on his life onstage and off.



Elsewhere during the late-night appearance, Colbert, 60, asked John if "the juices are flowing again," in terms of the artist releasing new music after finishing his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in July 2023.

"You will be getting some more [music]," John confirmed. “The juices have never dried up. They never want to dry up, because I’m always looking to create things."

"It’s just having the space now to do it at my own time. Of course, there will be new Elton John music," he continued.

Elton John: Never Too Late is available to stream on Disney+.



