Elton John reveals strict diabetic diet

The Rocket Man singer opened up about his dietary restrictions and food fantasies in a wide-ranging interview with the Ruthie's Table podcast on 11 November. Elton, 77, was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes in the early 2000s and has since worked hard to manage his blood sugar levels by eating the right foods. "I can have an apple, I can eat a bit of melon. As long as you're sensible about it, it doesn't shoot your blood sugar up." However, he added he often wished he could have sugary sweet treats such as chocolate and ice cream.