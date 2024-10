Elton John Says He's 'Never Felt Happiness Like I Have Now' as He Delights Never Too Late Crowd with Surprise Performance

Elton John is looking back on his illustrious career. The singer-songwriter, 77, surprised the crowd with a performance at the New York Film Festival for the U.S. premiere of Elton John: Never Too Late on Tuesday, Oct. 1. John was accompanied at the event by his husband David Furnish, who co-directed the documentary with R.J. Cutler.