Elton John Unable to Watch Musical After Losing Eyesight

Elton John took to the stage in London, on Sunday, December 1, telling audience members he has been unable to watch the musical he wrote the score for due to his loss of eyesight.

Speaking at the gala performance of The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical Johns said: “I have lost my sight so it’s hard for me to see it, but I love to hear it and boy it sounded good tonight!”.

The West End show hosted a charity gala for the Elton John AIDS Foundation on Sunday evening.

The singer previously revealed in a post on Instagram in September that he had contracted an infection, noting at the time that he had “only limited vision in one eye.”

In an interview with Good Morning America in November, John confirmed that he had lost vision in his right eye while vacationing in July. Credit: Daz Gale via Storyful