Elton John, Whoopi Goldberg, LL Cool J and More Pay Tribute to 'One of a Kind' Quincy Jones

Jones is being remembered by his collaborators and admirers following his death on Sunday, Nov. 3

Jerod Harris/Getty Quincy Jones at the 8th Annual i.am angel Foundation in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2019

Quincy Jones is being remembered as a "titan in the musical world," a "role model" and a man whose legacy will "live on forever and ever."

The legendary musician — whose storied career included teaming up with fellow titans such as Frank Sinatra and Michael Jackson, a slew of landmark solo compositions and decades of musical prominence — died on Sunday, Nov. 3, at his home in Los Angeles, Jones' publicist, Arnold Robinson, confirmed to PEOPLE.

“Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones’ passing,” the family said in a statement. “And although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him.”

"He is truly one of a kind and we will miss him dearly; we take comfort and immense pride in knowing that the love and joy, that were the essence of his being, was shared with the world through all that he created," their statement continued. "Through his music and his boundless love, Quincy Jones’ heart will beat for eternity.”

Since the news of Jones' death, collaborators, friends and admirers alike have shared tributes to the beloved music star on social media.

Mat Hayward/Getty Quincy Jones

Among them, Harry Connick Jr. remembered Jones on Instagram as his "hero" and "one of the greatest minds the music world has ever known."

"He was so kind to me, so wonderful, such an influence. his legacy and his music will live forever. thank you for everything, Q," Connick Jr. wrote on Monday, Nov. 4. "You were the dude. I love you and will miss you always. Rest in peace."

Whoopi Goldberg, whose breakthrough role in The Color Purple was paired with a score by the music icon, wrote on her Instagram Story that Jones was a "dear friend" of hers who shared a bond with her in the years since the 1985 film.

"I was lucky enough to have him in my life for all these years," Goldberg wrote. "My heart is breaking for his friends & his extended family who loved and adored him ... my condolences."

Whoopi Goldberg/Instagram Whoopi Goldberg remembers Quincy Jones

Several admirers of Jones also detailed how their lives were connected in one way or another. Jamie Lee Curtis wrote on Instagram that the legendary musician once purchased her childhood home when her family moved.

"The idea that his children ran and played in the same beautiful, rustic, eucalyptus tree environment makes me so happy," Curtis wrote. "His musical legacy is and will be written about for the rest of time, but the verisimilitude of time and place and the DNA of family is very personal and known to few. To his children who played and grew there and to his family and friends, my hand in yours."

Fellow music giants also toasted Jones on social media, including Elton John, who wrote in a touching tribute on Instagram that "nobody had a career as incredible as Quincy Jones," alongside a photo with the late music legend.

"He played with the best and he produced the best. What a guy," he added. "Loved him."

Filmmaker and John's husband David Furnish similarly remembered the producer by sharing a photo of them together on Instagram, writing alongside it that Jones was the "most elegant and exceptionally talented man."

Frank Ocean honored Jones by posting a screenshot of himself listening to the artist's track "Jazz Corner Of The World," alongside a red heart emoji, on his Instagram Stories.

LL Cool J called Jones a "mentor," "role model" and "king" in a touching Instagram tribute of his own, remembering The Dude musician as "a father and example at a time when I truly needed a father and example."

"You gave me opportunities and shared wisdom," the rapper wrote. "Music would not be music without you. My condolences to the entire family. I love you. Rest in the sweetest music eternally."

Chris Walter/WireImage Michael Jackson (left) and Quincy Jones at the 1984 Grammys

A few admirers even reflected on some of Jones' most notable works, including Colman Domingo, who took to Instagram to make reference to Michael Jackson's Off the Wall album, Jones orchestral works and his 1989 hit "The Secret Garden (Sweet Seduction Suite)." Domingo also recalled the moment the two first met.

" ... There would be no American Music without this great man as you know," the actor wrote. "Let’s thank Mr. Quincy Jones for passing through our lives."

"When I met him once he asked, where are you from? Philly I said. His eyes danced around and he spoke of the Uptown Theater. I could see music in his eyes," he added. "He lived. What a life and legacy."

Others who knew Jones remembered him fondly on social media. Oscar winner Michael Caine called the musician his "celestial twin" who was a "titan in the musical world" on X (formerly Twitter). "He was a wonderful and unique human being, lucky to have known him," Caine wrote.

Al Roker, who previously interviewed Jones and reflected on the experience, wrote on Instagram that "no other composer/producer had a bigger impact on almost every genre of music."

"When I interviewed him, he told me 'all music is the same 12 notes," he shared. "We’ve been using them for more than 700 years' Nobody [arranged] those notes like Quincy Jones."

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Quincy Jones in 1970

Tyler Perry, who previously named a soundstage at his studio in Atlanta after the legendary composer, wrote on Instagram that was "honored to have known" Jones.

"I have a heart that’s beating, but broken. I have a mind that’s full of beautiful memories, drowning in sadness. I’m a writer fighting to find the words. I know that death is a part of life, but watching so many of the people who have inspired me—who made me smile, laugh, dream, and hope—leave this planet is really putting me in a difficult place," Perry wrote.

"I was so honored to have known you, Q, and to dedicate a soundstage to you. You not only brought music and light, but you also shared so much of your wisdom with me. I’m going to miss you, my friend. Sending prayers to all your family."

Additional tributes came pouring in from all sides of the entertainment industry from the likes of Sheryl Lee Ralph, Darius Rucker, Susan Kelechi Watson, Hayden Panettiere, Kevin McHale and David Guetta, who remembered Jones from a fellow producer's perspective. Guetta wrote on X that Jones was an "inspiration, trailblazer and a true genius" behind his favorite album of all time: Michael Jackson's Thriller.

"I had the honor of meeting Quincy, notably at the Grammys, where we even had the chance to speak in French, a language he mastered so beautifully," Guetta wrote. "Those moments will stay with me forever. Thank you, Quincy, for all you’ve given us. Your legacy will continue to inspire generations of artists to come."

Some of music's latest stars also gave Jones his flowers, including Chloe Bailey and Victoria Monét, with the latter calling the music icon "one of my biggest inspirations."

"Quincy I love you so much," Monét wrote on X. "Your legacy will live on forever and ever 😢 Heaven definitely got an upgrade with you."