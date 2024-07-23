Eluned Morgan likely to be Wales' first female FM

Eluned Morgan looks set to become the next leader of Welsh Labour and Wales’ first female first minister, after she won the public support of all but five of her party's Senedd politicians.

No other politician is standing in the contest to replace Vaughan Gething, which ends 12:00 BST on Wednesday.

Ken Skates became the latest potential candidate to rule himself out on Tuesday, backing Ms Morgan instead.

She would need to be confirmed as first minister by a vote of the Senedd, which is currently in recess and would need to be recalled for a special session if Mr Gething was to formally resign before the parliament resumes in September.

The health secretary said on Monday she was standing on a "joint unity ticket" with Huw Irranca-Davies, who would serve as her deputy first minister.

Ms Morgan grew up in Ely, Cardiff, and served as a Member of the European Parliament from 1994 to 2009.

Made a life peer in 2011, she was elected to the Senedd in 2016 to serve the region of Mid and West Wales.

At least 25 of the group of 30 Labour MSs are known to be supporting her, including former first minister Mark Drakeford.

Ken Skates, who was one of Mr Gething's most significant allies having been his co-chair during his leadership campaign, joined Ms Morgan's supporters on Tuesday.

The MS for Clwyd South had been considering putting his hat in the ring, but BBC Wales was told that he was seen as too close to the soon-to-be-former first minister to make a bid of his own.

Chief Whip Jane Hutt had been expected to stay out of the nominations process but on Tuesday declared her support for Ms Morgan.

Llanelli MS Lee Waters, who had been a public opponent of Vaughan Gething and has called for a contest in the party, is not expected to nominate a candidate.

He said: "I fully expect Eluned to move forward unopposed and I wish her every success. It is a huge public service that she is willing to perform.

"She doesn't need any more nominations and having made an argument for full contest and debate it would seem hypocritical for me to now nominate. I will do all I can to help."

Outgoing First Minister Vaughan Gething intentions are unknwon, as neither are Hannah Blythyn's and Lesley Griffiths's.

Why did Jeremy Miles drop out?

By Cemlyn Davies, BBC Wales political correspondent

The health secretary's path to the top job was cleared by Jeremy Miles's shock announcement on Sunday that he wouldn't be standing and would instead back Ms Morgan.

Having been narrowly defeated last time, Mr Miles was all set to stand again at the end of last week.

He already had a campaign team in place and (carefully vetted) donors secured.

On top of that, enough of his colleagues are believed to have been ready to nominate him to secure his place on the ballot paper.

A source close to Mr Miles also said the support for him on the ground had held up since the last race and it was highly likely he would win a leadership contest.

I am told things changed on Saturday, after Mr Miles had reflected further on the level of animosity towards him from some of Vaughan Gething's closest allies, who hold him at least partly responsible for their man's downfall.

Mr Miles is said to have grown concerned that a handful of Labour MSs could make life difficult for him and that the party could find itself in the same position again.

Mr Miles spoke to Ms Morgan later on Saturday, and - sold by her "unity ticket" idea - told her that he would back her if she decided to stand.

And so the events of the following 24 hours, where Ms Morgan's Sunday morning interview on the BBC's Politics Wales programme would be swiftly followed by a statement from Jeremy Miles, were set.

'We need to learn lessons'

At a press conference at the Royal Welsh Show on Monday, Ms Morgan said the party had to learn lessons from the recent turmoil that led to the resignation of Vaughan Gething, and vowed to restore the relationship between the public and Welsh Labour.

She said neither herself or Rural Affairs Secretary Huw Irranca-Davies "belong to any faction in the party, we haven't picked sides".

"We do belong to the great Welsh Labour radical tradition, which has shaped our party and the country since the start of devolution," she said.

"If elected as the next Welsh Labour leader, it's clear - we need to learn lessons from recent weeks."

She said it was "high time" Wales had a female leader.

In response to criticism of her handling of the Welsh NHS, Ms Morgan said the "majority of people" had an excellent service.

"But we know there's work to be done and we will be redoubling our efforts in that space certainly if I'm elected leader," she added.

Vaughan Gething resigned after mounting pressure [Getty Images]

Vaughan Gething was forced to resign last week after three ministers and his chief legal adviser quit at the same time.

He had faced months of controversy over campaign donations, and had lost a vote of confidence during the general election campaign.

Former First Minister Mark Drakeford said Ms Morgan would be a "great campaigning leader... working in partnership with our UK Labour government”.

If Ms Morgan is confirmed as the only candidate and the new leader, it is likely that Mr Gething will stand down much earlier than the original plan of September.

Before they become first minister, the new Welsh Labour leader would need to be confirmed in a vote of the Senedd, which is in summer recess.

BBC Wales has been told that discussions are taking place on recalling the Senedd between the first minister's office, Welsh Labour and the Senedd's presiding officer Elin Jones.

The Welsh government can request a recall of the Senedd from the presiding officer if it believes one is required. It is understood such a request would be granted if it was made.

The Welsh Conservatives have called for a recall of the Senedd to go ahead while Plaid Cymru said the only way to restore stability to Wales is to have a Senedd election.