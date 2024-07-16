Elusive 'sprites' caught on camera in the Valley Sunday night
Sunday night was an eventful one in the Valley as storms lit up the skies overhead, including an atmospheric phenomenon other than the numerous lightning strikes.
Sunday night was an eventful one in the Valley as storms lit up the skies overhead, including an atmospheric phenomenon other than the numerous lightning strikes.
Amanda Wylie was hiking on a trail at the Glacier National Park when she came face to face with a grizzly bear twice her size on his hind legs.
Parts of northeastern and southern Ontario are at risk of seeing thunderstorms develop Sunday afternoon
Rounds of thunderstorms will kick off this new work week across Ontario, with the risk for strong winds, large hail, and possible rotation. Be sure to remain weather-aware at all times
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Spade-toothed whales are the world’s rarest, with no live sightings ever recorded. No one knows how many there are, what they eat, or even where they live in the vast expanse of the southern Pacific Ocean. However, scientists in New Zealand may have finally caught a break.
Police continue to search for two women who were seen in distress while boating on the Grand River near King Street East and River Road East in Kitchener, Ont., on Saturday night.Emergency crews were called at 9:30 p.m. ET for reports two people were in trouble. "The search for the missing individuals commenced that evening, however, it was unsuccessful," Const. Melissa Quarrie with the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) said during a news conference on Monday."The search was paused during
Not all hybrid cars are created equal. While some models offer excellent fuel efficiency, reliability and performance, others fall short. With so many options, it can be tough to separate the good...
Two weak twisters were seen in London as hurricane remnants crossed the region on July 10. Both tornadoes have been rated EF0
Some residents across the Northwest Territories can once again add local eggs to their grocery carts.Produced in Hay River, N.W.T., Polar Eggs are again being sold in stores across the territory. Polar Eggs have been absent from consumer store shelves for nearly two years. The previous owners sold the business last January to B.C. egg farmers Matt Vane and Jeff Bisschop, who have spent the past year preparing for the relaunch. "It's very exciting," Matt Vane said. "It's a big accomplishment for
An almost complete skeleton of a Cretaceous shark has been uncovered in Mexico. The find sheds light on what the prehistoric relative of the great white looked like.
Several rounds of thunderstorms are possible across southern and eastern Ontario through the day on Monday
Keep an eye on the radar throughout the day as storms bubble across the foothills
After an active weekend in Alberta and the severe possible continues for the start of the work week. Amandeep Purewal has more on the storm details.
Alberta is gearing up for the final round of thunderstorms as the latest weather system moves through the region. This last wave of storms is expected to bring intense rainfall, strong winds, and the possibility of hail. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network offers a comprehensive breakdown of the forecast, providing insights on what to expect and how to stay safe during this concluding phase of stormy activity.
GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — Vacuums sucked the water out of the seaside inn run by Nick Gaido’s family in Galveston since 1911 as power was still spotty nearly one week after a resurgent Hurricane Beryl swept into Texas. Blue tarp covered much of the torn off roof. Gaido scheduled cleanup shifts for the hotel and restaurant staff who couldn’t afford to lose shifts to the enduring outages.
The pups were "healthy and thriving" following their first checkups in late June, the zoo said
(Bloomberg) -- Under the blazing Adriatic sun, life almost stopped in Montenegro’s capital Podgorica earlier this summer. Cars and buses were stuck in gridlock as traffic lights went out, the internet crashed, and security alarms blared in reaction to a sudden loss of power supply. Most Read from BloombergTrump Shooting Changes Biden’s Plan to Revive 2024 CampaignBlackRock Says Gunman From Trump Rally Appeared in Firm’s AdTrump Emerges Defiant From Rally Attack Set to Shake Up ’24 RaceBold and B
With around 270,000 homes and businesses still without power in the Houston area almost a week after Hurricane Beryl hit Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott on Sunday said he's demanding an investigation into the response of the utility that serves the area as well as answers about its preparations for upcoming storms. “Power companies along the Gulf Coast must be prepared to deal with hurricanes, to state the obvious,” Abbott said at his first news conference about Beryl since returning to the state from an economic development trip to Asia. While CenterPoint Energy has restored power to about 2 million customers since the storm hit on July 8, the slow pace of recovery has put the utility, which provides electricity to the nation’s fourth-largest city, under mounting scrutiny over whether it was sufficiently prepared for the storm that left people without air conditioning in the searing summer heat.
Sunny Skies throughout the week
Lisa Bregenzer’s waterfront home was her "little slice of heaven." When Hurricane Idalia tore through Florida in late August, Bregenzer lost everything in the northwest fishing village of Horseshoe Beach. For months, she and her husband slept where they could with friends, neighbors and family: in Tennessee, Georgia, West Virginia, eastern Florida.
Environment Canada is warning people about scorching temperatures expected to hit Ottawa and other parts of eastern Ontario on Sunday. According to a warning issued Saturday evening, a heat event including forecasted humidex values near 40 C is expected to begin on Sunday and might persist into Tuesday.Daytime maximum temperatures are expected to be 29 C to 31 C without the humidex factor. "There will be little relief at night as minimum temperatures are expected to be near 20 C," the weather ag