Elvis's Blue Suede Shoes to be Auctioned in Whitshire

The famed blue suede shoes belonging to Elvis Presley were to be put up for auction by a Whitshire-based auction house on Friday, June 28.

Images from Henry Aldridge & Son show the iconic shoes, which the auction house said was worn by Presley in the 1950s, both “on and off stage.”

Presley gifted the shoes to a close friend, Alan Fortas, on the night before he left to join the US Army in 1958, the auction house said.

The auction house said that Presley was wearing the shoes during a famous appearance on The Steve Allen Show in 1956, where he sang “Hound Dog” to a basset hound.

The auction goes live on Friday, June 28, with the shoes expected to raise between