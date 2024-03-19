Elward sentenced to 20 years in Goon Squad case
Hunter Elward was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison in connection with an attack on two Black men.
David Coots, a married father of five, has been charged with rape and assault, and his wife faces charges in connection with the case as well
“You decided you needed a vacation and what followed was absolute depravity,” the Ohio judge said.
Stephen Masalta is charged with multiple counts of indecent exposure
The child was arrested on Feb. 16 after allegedly announcing to others in the home that his father was dead, authorities say
The family of Kaylee Gain, a Missouri girl who was critically injured during a fight near a St. Louis high school says she has suffered a fractured skull and still has not regained consciousness.
In the last recorded moments before the 13-year-old boy's death, surveillance cameras showed him sitting on a scooter, surrounded by three classmates. The following day, police in a village in northern China's Hebei province made a sickening discovery: the boy's body, buried underneath a tarp in an abandoned vegetable greenhouse. Police in Feixiang district of Handan city identified the boy only by his last name, Wang.
Illinois State Police are investigating.
A pro-Trump lawyer who tried to overturn the 2020 election was arrested Monday after a court hearing about her recent leak of internal emails belonging to Dominion Voting Systems.
The driver wouldn’t stop for an officer who tried to pull him over, police say.
A convicted sex offender living in Saskatchewan who cut through a fence to drive across the Canada-U.S. border with two children and their mother has been sentenced to more than four years in prison in the United States.Benjamin Martin Moore was sentenced Friday to a 52-month term in South Dakota Court after previously pleading guilty to possession of child pornography.He was also sentenced to five years of supervised release and is not allowed to initiate contact with children under the age of
The 20-year-old waited two hours to call 911, according to police.
OTTAWA — The surviving father of an attack that Ottawa's mayor has called one of the city's worst cases of mass violence is thanking the public for its support. Dhanushka Wickramasinghe released his first public statement though police after hundreds gathered at a convention centre Sunday to mourn his family. Police found his 35-year-old wife Dharshini Ekanyake, their four children and a family friend dead inside their Barrhaven townhouse on March 6. The father, who was taken to hospital that ni
Five men have been arrested in Gujarat after the students were assaulted while offering prayers.
Toronto Police say they arrested two people at a pro-Palestinian protest that took place outside an event featuring the prime minister, and those facing charges include a reporter for online media outlet Rebel News. Police say two men were arrested Friday at the rally outside the King Edward Hotel, where Justin Trudeau appeared as the guest of honour at a Liberal Party fundraiser. Protest organizers issued a statement ahead of the event saying the demonstration was meant to send a message to the
Two teen sisters were stabbed, one fatally, in a fight outside a New York City deli early Sunday morning, the NYPD said.
An Ohio mother, whose 16-month-old daughter died after she left her home alone for more than a week while she vacationed, was sentenced Monday to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
It happened around 11 p.m. outside a business, officials say.
Dramatic video shows one of two dogs that were rescued from a car that a woman drove straight into the ocean after a police pursuit to Venice Beach.
Kenneth Lowery, 52, and his son Xander, 14, entered the waters on March 13 as part of a dive tour, authorities said
ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — British Columbia's integrated homicide investigation team says a man in Abbotsford, B.C., has been charged with murder in the death of his wife. IHIT says in a news release that officers from the Abbotsford Police Department responded to a report of an assault at a home in the city on Friday night. They arrived to find a woman, who has now been identified as 41-year-old Balwinder Kaur, suffering from life-threatening stab wounds inside the home. Abbotsford police confirmed Sat