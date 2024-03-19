Elward sentenced to 20 years in Goon Squad case

CBC

A convicted sex offender living in Saskatchewan who cut through a fence to drive across the Canada-U.S. border with two children and their mother has been sentenced to more than four years in prison in the United States.Benjamin Martin Moore was sentenced Friday to a 52-month term in South Dakota Court after previously pleading guilty to possession of child pornography.He was also sentenced to five years of supervised release and is not allowed to initiate contact with children under the age of