American Horror Story Season 9: Everything We Know So Far

Surprise, bitch: A new season of American Horror Story is on the horizon. Yes, Ryan Murphy's annual fright fest is coming back sometime this fall, and as usual we don't know much about what's ahead. Murphy is notoriously secretive about the AHS seasons; we often don't know the theme or the full cast or anything until roughly a month before the show's premiere.

That being said, there are some tidbits about the ninth installation that are trickling out. A few cast members have already confirmed their return, while others have announced they're sitting this season out. Murphy, who isn't that active on social media, has teased a few things on Instagram as well. We may be still pretty much in the dark when it comes to American Horror Story season nine, but there's enough info out there to get fans excited.

So let's dig in, shall we? Here's everything we know about the latest season of AHS.

The theme: Ryan Murphy unveiled the theme for AHS season nine on Wednesday, April 10. It's titled "1984" and appears to take place at a summer camp in—you guessed it—the 1980s. Based on this teaser, below, the season appears to be a riff on Friday the 13th.

The premiere date: September 18, 2019, according to a tweeted posted June 24.

The cast: The only confirmed cast members so far are Emma Roberts and Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy, who will play girlfriend and boyfriend, according to Murphy. Sarah Paulson and Billy Eichner appeared on Watch What Happens Live in January and revealed they know details about season nine, which suggests they're both returning. Unfortunately, though, Evan Peters, who's been a staple on AHS since its inception, is not appearing on this season. He confirmed the news in April, telling Extra, "No, I'm going to sit this season out."

The characters: "Apocalypse" saw the return of the "Coven" witches—including the true Supreme, Madison Montgomery—but they won't be hanging around for season nine. Fan-favorite characters have been known to make cameo appearances, but my prediction is we're looking at a slate of new narratives this time around.

The next season: AHS has been renewed for a 10th season, so we'll at have at least one more round of scares after season nine ends.

Of course, we'll update this post with more AHS information as it comes in.

Christopher Rosa is the entertainment staff writer at Glamour. Follow him on Twitter at @chrisrosa92.

Originally Appeared on Glamour

