The Big Bang Theory Season 12, Episode 10 Recap: Sheldon Gets Advice From His Late Father

TV crossover events are usually just a ratings ploy, but tonight's Big Bang Theory proved to be the exception. The episode delivered a satisfying—and emotional—arc and moved the story forward, something that's all-too important as Big Bang approaches the last half of its final season.

This episode, titled "The VCR Illumination," was also the perfect promo for anyone not watching Young Sheldon (the smart, charming spin-off starring Iain Armitage as the pint-size prodigy). In tonight's episode, young Sheldon pays grown Sheldon (Jim Parsons) a visit via VHS tape, but it's the appearance of Lance Barber's George Cooper Sr. (as Sheldon's dad) that brilliantly links the present with the past.

The episode begins as a continuation from the most recent episode—"The Citation Negation"—when Sheldon and Amy discovered that Super-Asymmetry is inherently flawed and "does not bear the weight of further examination." It was devastating news for the newlyweds, who had spent the better part of the last year working on their theory.

The passage of time hasn't helped either, at least when it comes to Sheldon. In the days that have passed, he's understandably still mourning the loss of this scientific breakthrough. It's shaken him so much that he starts questioning everything about himself. Asparagus? Maybe he likes it after all. Jazz music? Perhaps it is music to one's ear. When Amy points out that these are all things he hates, he says, "I thought so too, but I also thought Super-Asymmetry was a good idea, so what else am I wrong about?" (To be honest, I kind of like this Sheldon.)

Amy worries that if he's re-thinking everything, how long will it be until he re-thinks her? (Don't be silly, Amy; you're still the best thing ever to happen to him).

That's when Leonard remembers that Sheldon has kept an emergency VHS tape in the safe with a pep talk from his younger self. Leonard gives it to Amy, who plays it for Sheldon; and for the first time, viewers see young Sheldon and older Sheldon in the same scene. On the tape, young Sheldon says he's guessing something bad happened, otherwise why else would he be watching this ("I'm so smart!" grown Sheldon remarks). But as soon as young Sheldon begins to dish out advice ("Never forget, no matter how bad things seem….”) the tape switches to one of George Sr.'s football games. Yep, "taping over syndrome" is a struggle that '80s kids will never forget. Sheldon is angry; when Amy asks what she can do to help, he barks that she can build a time machine to go back and tell his younger self to give up because nothing is going to work out how he wants.

Leonard and Penny, realizing their friend is full in crisis mode, call in back-up in the form of Dr. Beverly Hofstadter. She says Sheldon needs to grieve and suggests they throw a funeral of sorts. Sheldon thinks it's a ridiculous idea...until he finds out Beverly made the suggestion.

So Sheldon, Amy, Leonard, and Penny all head to the bathroom for a weird makeshift funeral and end up catching the shower curtain on fire. Prior to that, Sheldon gives a moving eulogy in which he says, "I know this is just a scientific theory, but it was more than that. It described the universe in a new and beautiful way. I want that to be the universe we live in. But I guess it’s not.”

