Narcos: Mexico Is Gonna Get You High for a Second Season

Narcos: Mexico, the Narcos spinoff series that rolled back the clock a bit on the timeline and moved the action from Colombia to Mexico, is going to return for a second season.

This won't come as a surprise to anyone who watched Narcos: Mexico. Despite focusing on a very specific story about the rise of the Guadalajara Cartel and the man who built it, Narcos: Mexico takes plenty of care to contextualize itself in a way that makes it very easy to imagine many more seasons of the cartel drama—early on, for example, we meet a young, seemingly insignificant driver who goes by the nickname "Chapo." We don't yet know where, exactly, the next season of Narcos: Mexico will take us and which members of the cast will be returning, but suffice it to say that there's a cliffhanger ending that suggests that the team behind Narcos: Mexico have a very clear idea of where their show is going next.

Which makes sense: Narcos: Mexico is a show that doesn't ever play coy with where it's going—right at the start, it tells you who's doomed, and what lies at the end of its journey: the start of the modern War on Drugs. Which, given Narcos' popularity, we can likely count on being recounted in painstaking detail across many more seasons, as cartel dramas seem to be a high viewers can't get enough of.