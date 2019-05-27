Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists Teases a Return of Ali's Alter Ego

The first season of Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists has already come to an end — a very dramatic end, if we do say so ourselves — and fans are, understandably, anxious for a second season to be confirmed. The good news: It looks like there's great potential, considering recent comments showrunner I. Marlene King made about possibilities for the new liars going forward.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, she hinted that if a season two were to happen, there could be even more crossover from the original Pretty Little Liars. "The original PLLs have been so supportive of this show, not just the ladies but the men," she said in the interview. She noted that PLL stars Tyler Blackburn and Ian Harding have "been so supportive," and hopefully there's a way to incorporate them "because they can come and visit our world and it will still feel like our world. Because it is the same universe."

We're 100% here for more cameos from the original liars. And if that wasn't exciting enough, a recent Instagram post also has fans speculating about the return of another character: Vivian Darkbloom.

That's right: Vivian Darkbloom, aka Alison's alter ego. On Saturday, a picture popped up on the show's Instagram account of Sofia Carson and Sasha Pieterse (aka Ava and Ali) both in dark wigs with the caption, "We're seeing double." Fans of the original PLL will remember that Ali used a black wig when transforming into Vivian, so this of course sparked many comments and predictions. "And so comes the return of Vivian darkbloom for the unannounced season 2," one fan commented, while another said, "we better get season 2 cus i want some vivian dark bloom."

Could this be a hint? We really won't know until season two airs; and before that, we need a confirmation that there will actually be a season two. In the meantime, BRB as we go back and binge the original PLL to relive the Vivian Darkbloom storyline.

