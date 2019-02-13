Queer Eye Season 3: Everything We Know So Far

Today is a glorious day, because Netflix just announced when Queer Eye season three is premiering. Yup! Are you ready for this? The Fab Five are officially returning to your streaming queues on—drum roll, please—March 15. That's only a month away, people. In just a matter of weeks, Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Bobby Berk, Antoni Porowski, and Karamo Brown will be back transforming lives and making us cry in the process. Can you believe?

But even though the premiere is right around the corner, we still don't know much about what's to come. Here's everything we know about Queer Eye season three, starting with…

1. The premiere date—and the theme song. It's March 15, like we said, and Carly Rae Jepsen recorded a new bop for the occasion. Titled "Now That I Found You," the uptempo pop tune will serve as the soundtrack for the season. Netflix confirmed as much in a new promo for season three, released on Wednesday, February 13.

2. The subjects (or heroes, as the show calls them) will be 50-50 male and female. "No offense to men, but we have so much more fun with women," Berk told Variety in September 2018.

3. The show will feature its first-ever lesbian subject. France confirmed this while appearing on the Netflix show Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj. “We have our first lesbian on the show this year and she’s formidable. What we do with her, you’re going to love it," he said, according to Radio Times. On the new heroes, Porowski told E! News, "Inclusivity and diversity continues to be the focus of our MO, of what we’re out there to do."

4. They're moving cities. The Fab Five are leaving Atlanta and setting up shop in Kansas City, Missouri.

5. It's basically the first two seasons with the volume turned way up. “[It's] everything that you would’ve liked from seasons one and two, but amplified," France also said.

6. More tears are coming. “Before the season started, I actually had a conversation with myself where I was like, Don’t cry as much as you did in the first season, and like, Try to make things that are a little more complicated,” Porowski told E! News. “But what I ended up telling myself was, like, Just continue to be vulnerable, let it happen when it happens organically, just be yourself because that’s why you’re here…. So I cry a lot.”

7. They're going to Japan. For four special episodes, that is, which will air after season three.

Let the countdown to Queer Eye season three begin.