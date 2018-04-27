RuPaul's Drag Race Season 10, Episode 6 Power Rankings: The Show Has a #MeToo Moment

At the very beginning of RuPaul's Drag Race, the gist of the show was that the girls would compete in challenges directly inspired by things RuPaul herself had actually done in her own career. And though the show has never quite lost that idea, it's certainly stretched it to the limits. While they may have made for good TV, several challenges in later seasons haven't really resembled much of what Ru or any drag queen has done in the real world (see: last season's cheer challenge that only served to send Eureka to the hospital). At the same time, however, an entire cottage industry has grown around Drag Race. Contestants have so many post-show career opportunities open to them now, and it only makes sense that these new avenues should serve as challenge inspiration.

We've long hoped for a challenge where queens have to pitch and film a pilot for their very own WoW Presents YouTube program, but tonight the show gives us something close by challenging the queens to produce their own panels similar to what one might see at RuPaul's DragCon. It perhaps opened a whole set of future challenges based on what queens might actually end up doing in their own careers in the future.

Before we get there, though, the show opens with Ru introducing a classic subversive mini-game that has nothing to do with anyone's professional life called "Sitting on a Secret." Each queen is blindfolded and asked to identify a random object by merely sitting on it. This seems like it might be some sort of weird YouTube video challenge popular in Germany or Japan, but as far as we can tell it is not.

Now, half the fun of any reality show, whether you have any actual aptitude for the skill in question or not, is sitting at home and trying to think what you personally may do during any given challenge. What we're saying is if at any point you thought to yourself, "Hmmm, could I identify a fax machine with just my butt," you are not alone.

Reality shows also have a tendency of making us all have to relive the stress inflicted on us in school when the teacher paired us off for a group project, and in this episode Professor Charles has the girls pick their own. Eureka, Monet, and Kameron find themselves in the awkward but relatable position of forming a group out of the leftovers. Other queens place doubts on their prospects, but, come on, recent bottom two placements aside, it's still Monet and Eureka teaming up for something that requires oodles of personality. Somehow, we think they're going to be fine. The real key takeaway here is that Eureka, The Vixen, and Aquaria all end up in different trios, assuring us a bit of a break from the feud storylines of the past few weeks. Mama Ru comes around and seems more engaged than usual in guiding the teams (a theme that would repeat itself in the actual judging this week as well), and while there's some indication of which teams may not be coming together as a group, we're really not sure. This is a brand-new challenge format for the show. There are no telltale tropes to avoid or obvious traps to fall into.

The girls also learn that they'll be presenting their panels in front of a group of Drag Race superfans whose opinions will be taken into account in the judging. Fittingly Kumail Nanjiani and Emily Gordon, the husband-and-wife team whose obsession with Drag Race almost made its way into their Oscar-winning script for The Big Sick, serve as guest judges.

When we actually get into watching the panels, it's a little bit jarring at first. We're used to this show being sleek and super-edited. Here, they let the actual panels play out almost in real time. It's certainly a change, but, then again, what Drag Race fan hasn't spent a few hours here and there watching unedited cellphone-shot footage of queens at home? Anyway, lets break it down.

Team Body

At first, we're a little worried about this team's decision to combine the existing word of "proportioning" and the nonexisting word of "proportionalize" into the not quite hashtag-worthy "proportionizing" ("smizing" it is not), but the phrase serves as a rallying call for the team and an organizational tool for their presentation. It also helps for a panel on "body" that each of the queens has body types that are distinct from one another, which really sells the fact that each has expertise and tips the others may not. Eureka and Monet both shine by virtue of being, well, Eureka and Monet, while Kameron steps it up and reminds us that she does keep a personality hidden somewhere under her pads. Eureka also gives a rather eloquent answer to an audience question about the importance of drag in these political times, hopefully burying any social media rumors that she was the elusive Season 10 queen who voted for Trump. (Then again, wasn't it already revealed to be Shania Twain? Or was it Robbie Turner's Uber driver? Who can keep up?)

