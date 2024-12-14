Embattled developer faces court hearing over $250 million mortgage default claim

CBC

The finances of a major Lower Mainland developer are under scrutiny as a result of court proceedings related to three large condo developments. As Jason Proctor reports, two more condos have been placed into receivership.

Latest Stories

  • Taxpayers 'fed up' with local bureaucrats big salaries and benefits

    Ontario's top municipal staffers are pocketing sometimes exorbitant benefits packages on top of high bumps in their salaries, provincial pay data shows — and some critics say that's out of touch with regular Ontarians struggling to keep up with the high cost of living.

  • Trump team aligns with Tesla in looking to end required crash reporting

    STORY: President-elect Donald Trump's transition team wants to scrap a federal rule for automakers, a move that would benefit Elon Musk's Tesla.That's according to a document seen by Reuters, in which Trump's team recommended doing away with a requirement to report car crashes.Removing the rule could cripple the government’s ability to investigate and regulate the safety of vehicles with automated-driving systems. Under the program, Tesla has reported most of the crashes – more than 1,500 – to federal safety regulators.The automaker has also been targeted in investigations by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, including three stemming from the crash-disclosure data.Sources told Reuters that Tesla despises the rule, as it believes NHTSA presents the data in ways that mislead consumers about the automaker's safety.Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the world's richest person, spent more than a quarter of a billion dollars helping Trump get elected president in November, and has been promised a post in the new administration.The Trump transition team, Musk and Tesla did not respond to requests for comment.According to the document seen by Reuters, Trump's team called the car-crash reporting measure a mandate for "excessive" data collection.Reuters could not determine what role, if any, Musk may have played in crafting the recommendations or the likelihood that the administration would enact them. The Alliance for Automotive Innovation, a trade group representing most major automakers except Tesla, has also criticized the crash reporting requirement as burdensome.In addition to ditching the reporting rule, Trump's team recommended the incoming administration "liberalize" autonomous-vehicle regulation and enact "basic regulations to enable development" of the industry.

  • The GST/HST holiday begins Saturday. Here’s why it’s been a headache for some small businesses

    Saturday marks the beginning of the Liberal government's two-month GST/HST holiday, aimed at giving Canadians a break on the cost of some essential goods like groceries. But some small businesses say the temporary tax break has been frustrating for them to transition to. CBC’s Michelle Song has more.

  • Cost of living driving more retirees to return to work in B.C.

    For many seniors, working past retirement has become a reality as the cost of living shoots up. As Meera Bains reports, they're now the fastest-growing age group in B.C.

  • Rich boomers refusing to retire are throwing a wrench into the $84 trillion Great Wealth Transfer, HSBC warns

    Entrepreneurs aren’t looking to let go of power and are delaying retirement over fears about their legacy.

  • New generative AI services slow in China as regulators approve 64 more apps for release

    China has approved 64 generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) services for release in Beijing's latest regulatory approvals, making it the smallest of the three batches to be given the go-ahead this year, in a fresh sign that the domestic AI market is becoming saturated. The November approvals have gone to a diverse group of products and applications, spanning a variety of industries, according to a document published by the Cyberspace Administration of China, the national internet watchdog.

  • With China in sights, US plans curb on countries' advanced semiconductor access: sources

    The US government plans to issue a new rule before the end of this month aimed at curbing Chinese companies' sourcing of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) chips from unrestricted third-party countries, according to sources. The new export control measure will focus on controlling the global shipments of powerful graphics processing units (GPUs) that have become instrumental in the training of AI models, closing loopholes in existing rules, according to two people familiar with the matter, wh

  • Nvidia's promotional store on Tmall stirs debate after Beijing initiates antitrust probe

    Nvidia's promotional store on China's biggest e-commerce site has become the centre of speculation over whether the US tech giant will pull back from China after being targeted by Beijing in an antitrust investigation. Nvidia's GeForce store on Alibaba Group Holding's Tmall e-commerce platform opened in 2016, and now has over 123,000 followers. The homepage provides links to sellers offering video game laptops equipped with GeForce graphics cards, but the Nvidia store does not sell products dire

  • China ups the ante on humanoid robotic innovation, applications to boost economy

    Local government officials across China are rushing to introduce policies to level up the innovation and deployment of robots, especially humanoid robots, as Beijing's policymakers upped the ante for future industries at the tone-setting central economic work conference. The cities of Hangzhou, Chongqing and Nanjing, plus a part of the southwestern Sichuan province, have released robotics policies to accelerate robotics innovations and the "concentration of business entities" involved, the offic

  • Kyiv ready to supply food to Syria as Russia supplies suspended

    Ukraine, a global producer and exporter of grain and oilseeds, is ready to supply food to Syria following the fall of Bashar al-Assad, Ukrainian Agriculture Minister Vitaliy Koval told Reuters on Friday. Russian and Syrian sources said earlier that Russian wheat supplies to Syria had been suspended over uncertainty about the new government and payment delays. Syria imported food from Russia during the Assad era and it is unclear how relations between Damascus and Moscow will take shape under the new government.

  • Canada proposed $15 billion incentive to boost AI green data centre investment, Globe and Mail reports

    Ottawa floated the proposal in private consultation with pension funds as part of a suite of potential measures in consideration to be included in its fall economic statement, the report added citing sources with knowledge of the discussions.

  • In the age of Slack and Zoom, Jensen Huang still swears by email to keep tabs on every corner of Nvidia

    "I’m looking to detect the weak signals. It’s easy to pick up the strong signals, but I want to intercept them when they are weak."

  • Pub fighting back against 'orchestrated campaign' to close business

    A pub landlord says he may be forced close his canal-side pub which has been in business since the 1850s due to a noise complaint from a single neighbour. The Rising Sun, in Berkhamsted, Hertforshire, UK is the ‘last remaining Victorian alehouse' built to service the Grand Union canal’. But landlord Mark Granger, 57, fears he may have to close the pub after a resident moved in and complained about the noise of regulars drinking at tables outside. In June last year the neighbour made a formal complaint to his local council which began an investigation.

  • Statistics Canada reports manufacturing and wholesale sales up in October

    OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says wholesale sales, excluding petroleum, petroleum products, and other hydrocarbons and excluding oilseed and grain, rose one per cent to $83.7 billion in October.

  • Chinese EV maker Nio takes aim at foreign luxury marques BMW, Audi with new sedan

    International car brands, already experiencing a sharp sales decline, have one more thing to worry about as Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio began sales of a new luxury sedan to challenge the likes of BMW's 7 series and Audi's A8. The fully electric ET9 executive sedan, which the company expects to begin delivering in March, will spearhead a move among Chinese EV makers to break the dominance of conventional petroleum-powered luxury vehicles built by foreign rivals, said William Li, CEO o

  • Court approves The Body Shop Canada sale, about 100 to lose jobs as some stores close

    TORONTO — An Ontario court has given The Body Shop Canada the approval it needs to sell the majority of its business to a private equity firm.

  • Paula Abdul settles lawsuit that alleged sexual assault by 'American Idol' producer Nigel Lythgoe

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paula Abdul and former “American Idol” producer Nigel Lythgoe have agreed to settle a lawsuit in which she alleged he sexually assaulted her in the early 2000s when she was a judge on the show.

  • UK's Ofcom fines Royal Mail for the second time over missed delivery targets

    This is the second fine issued against the company after it was fined $6.9 million in November 2023 for failing to meet delivery targets. IDS blamed its challenging financial position and delays related to last year's union strike. The parent company of Britain's Royal Mail had warned of a worsening cost environment following last month's budget and said it could not rule out price hikes and increased automation as it looks to cut costs after returning to a profit in the first half.

  • Analysis-BOJ's rate hike plans clouded by small firms' wage woes

    Japan's small firms are spending far more of their profits on wages than their bigger counterparts and could struggle to keep hiking pay, casting doubt on whether wage gains could broaden enough for the central bank to keep raising interest rates. Next year's wage prospects are crucial for sustaining a consumption-led recovery - a prerequisite for further rate hikes by the Bank of Japan (BOJ). While Japan has succeeded in getting companies to finally deliver the kinds of pay hikes it has been pushing for years, the uneven corporate pay burden now complicates the BOJ's plans to lift interest rates away from historic lows.

  • Nvidia Steps Up Hiring in China to Focus on AI-Driven Cars

    (Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp. has added hundreds of staff in China this year to enhance its research capabilities and focus on new autonomous driving technologies.Most Read from BloombergBrace for a Nationwide Shuffle of Corporate HeadquartersHong Kong's Expat Party Hub Reshaped by Chinese InfluxAmerican Institute of Architects CEO ResignsCity Hall Is HiringCloud Computing Tax Threatens Chicago’s Silicon Valley DreamThe world’s second most valuable company will end the year with about 4,000 people