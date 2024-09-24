Emerald Fennell's Wuthering Heights Accused Of 'Whitewashing' Amid Jacob Elordi Casting Reports

Emerald Fennell pictured at the Baftas earlier this year via Associated Press

Saltburn director Emerald Fennell looks set to reunite with one of the film’s stars on her latest project.

On Monday night, Deadline was first to report that Jacob Elordi will portray Heathcliff in the Oscar winner’s new adaptation of Wuthering Heights.

Meanwhile, Margot Robbie – whose production company LuckyChap was behind Emerald’s first two films, Promising Young Woman and Saltburn – has apparently been cast as Catherine Earnshaw.

Jacob Elordi via Associated Press

The casting news immediately sparked a big reaction on social media, with some critics accusing the film of “whitewashing” the original story with its choice of actor for Heathcliff.

Many X users have pointed out that Heathcliff is described as “dark-skinned” in Emily Brontë’s original gothic novel, with some pointing out the character is subjected to racist abuse by his foster family.

just to pull out a few select quotes (and heathcliff is referred to as a "gipsy" at least 5 times throughout). his precise ethnicity is still up for debate (likely mixed-race or south/southeast asian), but absolutely, most definitely NOT white. https://t.co/bYoIt4KH95pic.twitter.com/WlxKJ7b6rY — Ἄρτεμις (@nosepheratu) September 23, 2024

heathcliff is described as a dark-skinned brown man in the book and a major plot point is that he was subjected to racist abuse by his adopted family. but yeah sure jacob elordi is perfect! https://t.co/VqRvlOCvMP — ⊹˚. ren (@andorlorians) September 23, 2024

The main reason Heathcliffe got abused in the novel, which leads to him becoming the person he is in the rest of the story, is because he's poc. removing that from the story, takes so much away from it and really lessens the sympathy one feels for the character https://t.co/VWBvUX0xjZ — ♰dorian|loaf|melle♰ (@austenfied) September 23, 2024

heathcliff is a person of color and the fact that he was poc literally played into the story but okay https://t.co/yUwldrAeIX — sonny (@gayporndano) September 24, 2024

a lot of discussion about heathcliff's specific race but my interpretation is that he's explicitly nonwhite but in an intentionally ambiguous way pic.twitter.com/zesKcsarIv — bita 🌱💌 (@BitaBehz) September 24, 2024

correct me if I'm wrong but heathcliff is not white https://t.co/Hf3Jln1XzD — 🐚🐝🍚 (@orcmischief) September 24, 2024

Whole point is that heathcliff is mistreated and outcast because he’s not white what are we doing here… — Jadlyn Charts (@justIikemagik) September 23, 2024

????? Heathcliff is NOT WHITE and knowing that changes everything when we think about how people treated him in the 1st part of the story… https://t.co/K540IpFTsp — Gus R. S. 🇧🇷 (@gstv_rz) September 24, 2024

Heathcliff is a dark-skinned man (I had the impression that he was heavily Romani-coded in the book) so white-washing his character and casting Barbie is insane shit. You can't be putting the same 5 white people in every movie https://t.co/PZqVkaDpQq — Anita Zsurzsan 🇵🇸 ✡️ (@iamjourjean) September 24, 2024

Heathcliff is described as a dark skinned Romani man, as described here: https://t.co/sNrDbEM5xWpic.twitter.com/QB1jvzALuO — arismar✨ (@latinacrybaby) September 24, 2024

heathcliff literally gets treated poorly and discriminated through the book because he's not a white man, like did she even read the book? the wikipedia page? https://t.co/vcVHQCjDa9 — gab 🌙 (@writtenbygabbs) September 23, 2024

it doesn’t matter how much you want to argue that heathcliff was ‘racially ambiguous’, the fact that he had darker skin compared to the other characters, and was subject to abuse because of it, is an inherent aspect of his character/the events of the book that you cannot erase https://t.co/1BsYa2Jge7 — shan🔪 (@markleesbians) September 23, 2024

Heathcliff is one of the more egregious examples of a character getting described as having dark skin in literature repeatedly and then everyone who adapts it goes "That's nice honey :)" and just makes him a pasty white dude — Janice 🇵🇸 (@PunishedLibrary) September 23, 2024

Heathcliff is canonically not white. The things he goes through because he's not white is one of the recurring themes of the story so wtf is this? https://t.co/PooMHyKlT3 — Doe ♡ (@DoeEyedGirlie) September 23, 2024

one day we're gonna be able to have a REAL TALK about how it is so blatantly obvious that Heathcliff is not white in the OG story that any and all adaptations casting a white man are obsolete and insulting, actually https://t.co/KG2sfjPxEY — Sylla (@SyllaReads) September 23, 2024

ur joking. mind you even tho it’s not directly specified u simply cannot ignore the indications that’s heathcliffs character was a poc. https://t.co/mCvmAA6sbW — diya 🛖 (@watchwithdiya) September 23, 2024

Jacob Elordi’s casting is whitewashing Heathcliffe and I feel like Margot Robbie just doesn’t fit. I love her but I don’t see her as Cathy. https://t.co/6TsAdpz1MX — Sophie 🍉 (@chaotic_reader) September 23, 2024

This is literally so wrong on so many levels cause Cathy is literally a teenager and Heathcliff is a poc https://t.co/KVaN7x8N3n — ia MakkachinsMamma⁷ ʳᵖʷᵖ (ꪜ) JIN DAY (@MakkachinMamma) September 24, 2024

1) Heathcliff wasn’t white, the racism was the whole obstacle to their relationship



2) these two have faces that look like they know what an iPhone is, I don’t want to see them in a period gothic drama https://t.co/yj6SERaWF7 — allegorical 4-lane highway (@PuddiCure) September 24, 2024

HuffPost UK has contacted representatives for Emerald Fennell, Jacob Elordi and LuckyChap Entertainment for comment.

The character of Heathcliff has previously been portrayed in various adaptations of Wuthering Heights by Ralph Fiennes, Sir Laurence Olivier, Timothy Dalton and Tom Hardy.

Andrea Arnold’s 2011 adaptation of the book is noted as one of the few major productions to cast an actor of colour, James Howson, in the role of Heathcliff.

Wuthering Heights will be Emerald Fennell’s third feature-length film as a director.

For her work on Promising Young Woman, she earned Best Picture and Best Director nominations at the Oscars, and took home Best Original Screenplay.

It also picked up Best British Film at the Baftas, for which follow-up Saltburn was also nominated.

Jacob and his co-stars Barry Keoghan and Rosamund Pike also scored Bafta nominations for their performances in Saltburn, with Barry and Rosamund also earning recognition at this year’s Golden Globes.

