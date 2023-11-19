Emergency alert about armed man in community northeast of Edmonton ends with arrest

FORT SASKATCHEWAN, Alta. — An emergency alert about an armed man in a neighbourhood northeast of Edmonton has ended with the suspect's arrest.

Residents of the Pineview community in Fort Saskatchewan were told in an Alberta Emergency Alert on Sunday morning to shelter in place as police looked for a 32-year-old man who they'd said was armed.

Police converged on a residential complex in Fort Saskatchewan, saying the community should stay inside, lock doors and windows, and not report police locations.

The alert said the suspect had been involved in a "firearms-related incident."

Later Sunday afternoon, RCMP said the man was located and taken into custody without incident, and the alert was rescinded.

RCMP say they anticipate remaining on scene for some time.

They say a additional information will be provided once it's available.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2023.

The Canadian Press