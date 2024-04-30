Halifax police release name of armed man who fled scene, prompting emergency alert

Halifax police have released the name of an armed and dangerous man who threatened people in the Dartmouth area earlier today then fled on foot, prompting an emergency alert.

Halifax Regional Police temporarily closed Gaston Road and warned people in the area to remain indoors after 49-year-old David John Campbell managed to elude capture.

Police also released a photo of Campbell, who is six-feet tall, bald, weighs 170 pounds, has tattoos on both arms and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a jacket.

Police say they arrived at the scene at around 9:20 a.m., but Campbell was already gone.

No other details were released.

Police were asking people to call 911 if they spot Campbell and to avoid approaching him.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 30, 2024.

