Emergency Crews Work Overnight at Site of Deadly Kyiv Strike

Emergency crews continued a search and rescue operation into the early hours of Tuesday, July 9, at the site of a deadly missile strike on a residential building in Kyiv’s Shevchenkiv district.

Footage released by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine shows crews working through the rubble overnight. “Our boys did not stop for a moment, even at night. Almost a day of non-stop work,” the service said on Facebook.

At least 12 bodies had been found by Tuesday, SES Ukraine said.

Internal Affairs Minister Ihor Klymenko said that at least 29 people were killed and 117 in Russian strikes on Kyiv on Monday.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said the capital was targeted by over 40 missiles of various types. Among the buildings hit were a children’s hospital and a maternity hospital. Credit: State Emergency Service of Ukraine via Storyful