Peters says common scab also causes deep pits that can affect french fry production because so many layers need to be peeled off to get rid of the pits. (Kirk Pennell/CBC)Newfoundland and Labrador might not produce potatoes on the same scale as other Atlantic provinces, but a research study underway in the province wants to shed light on a disease that can hamper economic growth for farmers.Common scab is a disease that causes scaly, scab-like lesions on potatoes. While the presence of scabs doe