Emergency Management Officials closely monitoring flood-prone areas

CBC

Chris Vaughn uses a bare hand to dig into a pile of organics that have been curing at Yellowknife's landfill for a few months. He pulls back finished compost, partly decomposed wood chips, and a plastic spoon. "This is the annoying stuff," he said, grabbing an old shampoo bottle. The spoon and the bottle aren't the weirdest things to have been thrown into the city's green bins. But Vaughn, the city's manager of solid waste and sustainability, doesn't think it's a reason to despair about the qual