Emergency meeting to oppose Post Office closure

Chloe Hughes - BBC News, West Midlands
·2 min read
The outside of Oswestry Post Office. The building has lots of windows with red panelling. There is a white sign that reads "Post Office". The entrance is red brick and there are two red post boxes outside for letters and parcels.
The Post Office, on Willow Street, could close under new proposals [BBC]

A town council has called an extraordinary meeting to discuss the potential closure of its post office, and consider action to protect it.

The Oswestry branch is one of 115 under threat, as the Post Office looks at options for its wholly-owned branches, which currently employ about 1,000 workers and are loss-making.

Last week, North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan said it would be a "devastating blow", and launched an online petition opposing the move.

Councillor Les Maguire said Oswestry Town Council would publicly oppose the plans.

He raised concerns that the closure would force vulnerable residents to travel further afield, and said the authority would call on stakeholders including the Post Office and local representatives to find a solution.

In a joint statement, four councillors described the Post Office, on Willow Street, as a "massively important lifeline" for both residents and businesses.

"Many still hugely rely on its services to pay bills, tax their vehicles and more, while businesses across the town are now having to use it for their daily banking needs due to the closure of multiple bank branches in the past couple of years," said James Owen, Rosie Radford, Jay Moore and Jonathon Upton.

Councillor Duncan Kerr said the service was "critical" for disabled and other protected groups.

Traders told the BBC it was invaluable for them, and said a closure would harm their businesses.

Services provided at the threatened Crown Post Offices may be moved into other stores, such as WH Smith, if they are closed.

The Post Office said it had been forced to consider the closures because it faced a host of challenges, such as stiff competition from rival parcel operators like Evri and fewer people sending letters, with revenues for its branches being hit as a result.

Follow BBC Shropshire on BBC Sounds, Facebook, X and Instagram.

