Emergency officials monitor Hurricane Ernesto's track
Lifeguards said beachgoers should be prepared for rip currents in the water as Ernesto continues its track north.
MONTREAL — Nearly 150,000 Montreal homes were put under a boil water advisory on Friday after a broken water main erupted into a "geyser" that transformed streets into streams, paralyzed traffic and forced people to evacuate from flooded buildings.
A break in a major underground water main near Montreal's Jacques Cartier Bridge has sent water gushing down streets and inside homes. Canadian Press reporter Morgan Lowrie says the flooding led to the evacuation of nearby buildings and a boil-water advisory for about 150,000 homes. (Aug. 16, 2024)
Equipped with only 19 pounds of gear, 89-year-old Bing Olbum set off on what he intended to be a five-day hiking trip.
Last Sunday morning, as L.A. County lifeguards planned to tow a 51-foot fin whale carcass 20-plus miles offshore, Keith Poe was in intercept mode. Poe, who tags and photographs great white sharks for scientific research, had hoped to be on site when the carcass was cut loose…
Isolated storms persist into Friday for portions of Western Canada with the main threat being heavy rain. A low pressure system is likely to stall over Southern Alberta bringing widely isolated thunderstorms. Meteorologist Laura Power has more.
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Ernesto charged toward Bermuda on Friday as officials in the tiny British territory in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean prepared to open shelters and close government offices.
The Belfast City Council says it has launched an investigation at Belfast Zoo in Northern Ireland after a worker allegedly became locked in a lion enclosure earlier this month, with lions inside. Two staff workers – one who was working in a training capacity and one who was more experienced – are reported to have entered the lion enclosure last week to attend to the big cats, the Belfast Telegraph reported, citing a source familiar with the incident. The more experienced staff member is then reported to have left the paddock, leaving the gate locked and his colleague in the enclosure with the pride of lions with no means of escape.
TOKYO (AP) — Thousands of people in northern Japan were ordered to evacuate Friday because of the risk of flooding and mudslides from a powerful typhoon approaching in the Pacific Ocean.
TOKYO (AP) — Japan, one of the most earthquake-prone nations on earth, issued its first-ever “megaquake advisory” last week after a powerful quake struck off the southeastern coast of the southern main island of Kyushu.
Bad Turns Good Looks like the Sun is having another one of its outbursts again, because it just blasted us with a severe geomagnetic storm that crackled through our planet's magnetic field. The Space Weather Prediction Center said it detected the solar event on Monday morning, when it was classified as a severe G4 level […]
Satellite imagery shows lightning flashing within Hurricane Ernesto as it strengthened in the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday, August 15.The storm was a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph, and was forecast to reach Bermuda by late Friday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) warned.“Strengthening is forecast during the next day or two, and Ernesto could be near major hurricane strength by Friday,” the NHC said on Thursday, adding that the storm was forecast to be a “large hurricane near Bermuda on Saturday.”Ernesto dropped several inches of rain on Puerto Rico on Wednesday, leaving more than 430,000 customers without power by the next morning.Hurricane warnings were in effect for Bermuda, per the NHC. Credit: CSU/CIRA & NOAA via Storyful
Gina McCarthy, former White House National Climate Adviser, speaks to Bianna Golodryga about how the candidates are approaching environmental issues in the 2024 presidential campaign.
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A tribal leader and conservationists urged state officials Thursday to reject plans to relocate part of an aging northern Wisconsin pipeline, warning that the threat of a catastrophic spill would still exist along the new route.
A Ukrainian lion with "shellshock" is being driven 1,400 miles to start a new life in the UK. Yuna has psychological issues and coordination problems after debris landed near her enclosure in January, according to a Kent animal sanctuary. Yuna and male lion Rori - who's also said to be traumatised following a "massive attack" on Kyiv - are the first of five lions being rescued.
HALIFAX — Hurricane Ernesto is expected to track "well south" of Nova Scotia by the time the storm approaches the Atlantic region on Monday, the Canadian Hurricane Centre says.
Bill Gates and his energy company are starting construction at their Wyoming site for a next-generation nuclear power plant he believes will “revolutionize” how power is generated.
While tourism in Atlantic Canada is best known for whale watching and sail boat tours, a Nova Scotia company is making waves by offering shark cage diving, a first for Canada. Heidi Petracek takes a trip with Atlantic Shark Expeditions to see what it's all about.
A group kayakers and snorkelers off of La Jolla, California encountered the rare deep-sea fish. According to the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, there have only been 20 sightings of the oarfish on California shores since 1901.