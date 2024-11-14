The emergency phone number you have never heard of that could save your life

Maya Oppenheim
·3 min read
It comes as The Independent continues its Brick by Brick campaign, in partnership with the leading domestic abuse charity Refuge, to raise funds to build two houses for women and children escaping abusive partners (Getty)
It comes as The Independent continues its Brick by Brick campaign, in partnership with the leading domestic abuse charity Refuge, to raise funds to build two houses for women and children escaping abusive partners (Getty)

More than half of women in the UK are unaware of a potentially life-saving emergency helpline for domestic abuse victims who are too frightened to speak out loud, a new study has revealed.

Some 53 per cent of women and 49 per cent of Britons were not familiar with the “999-55” silent lifeline, which connects victims to an operator aware that the caller is unable to summon help.

Women’s Aid has now launched a campaign, The Ignored Emergency, spotlighting domestic abuse as a public safety crisis and underscoring the life-or-death stakes of the insidious crime.

It comes as The Independent continues its Brick by Brick campaign, in partnership with the leading domestic abuse charity Refuge, to raise funds to build two houses for women and children escaping abusive partners.

The initial £300,000 target was surpassed thanks to generous donations from readers, with more than £500,000 in donations flooding in so far and plans already underway for a second home.

Be a brick, buy a brick and donate here or text BRICK to 70560 to donate £15

The charity polled over 2,200 people and found than half of women and 49 per cent of Britons overall were unaware of the phoneline’s existence.

According to the research, we sought to emphasize the prevalence of domestic abuse, women are twice as likely to die at the hands of a partner than from smoke or gas inhalation, and over three times more likely to be killed by a partner than from not wearing a seat belt.

Silence can speak volumes, and this is one instance where that is particularly true. Society must come together and recognise domestic abuse as the emergency it is, equipped with the knowledge needed to stand up and protect lives.

Sarah Hill

If callers press 55 after ringing 999, the call operator transfers the call to the local police who can then find out the victim’s location, enabling individuals to receive urgent support and potentially saving lives.

The line was created as a silent lifeline for situations like domestic abuse where immediate help is required but it is too dangerous for the victim to speak.

In recent years, an average of between two and three women have been killed by a current male partner or ex-partner every week in England and Wales.

Sarah Hill, chair of Women's Aid, said: “Silence can speak volumes, and this is one instance where that is particularly true. Society must come together and recognise domestic abuse as the emergency it is, equipped with the knowledge needed to stand up and protect lives.”

Michelle Griffith-Robinson, an ex-Olympic triple-jumper who is an ambassador for the charity, said she hoped the vital campaign and the “powerful films that have been created as part of it, will be a real eye-opener for our society”.

Please donate now to the Brick by Brick campaign, launched by The Independent and the charity Refuge, to help raise £300,000 to build a safe space for women where they can escape domestic abuse, rebuild their lives and make a new future.

Anyone who requires help or support can contact the National Domestic Abuse Helpline which is open 24/7 365 days per year on 0808 2000 247 or via its website.

You can donate to the Womens Aid’s campaign here.

Latest Stories

  • People Are Applauding The Way This Man Stopped A Stranger Harassing A Woman

    "More stories like this. Less stories of boys screaming: 'Your body my choice,'" one woman said in response to the tweet.

  • Body found in Montreal nature park was that of kidnapped cryptocurrency influencer, police say

    Quebec provincial police have confirmed that the body found in a Montreal nature park on Oct. 30 was that of kidnapping victim and cryptocurrency influencer Kevin Mirshahi.In late summer, before Mirshahi's body was discovered, a woman was arrested and charged in the murder and quadruple kidnapping that occurred in late June in Old Montreal.On Aug. 22, Joanie Lepage, 32, was charged with the first-degree murder of Mirshahi, 25, in Les Cèdres, a municipality in Quebec's Montérégie region.Mirshahi

  • 5-Year-Old Oregon Boy Who Vanished While Mom Napped Found Dead Less than 2 Miles from Home

    Authorities said Joshua James McCoy disappeared from his home in Hauser, Oregon on Saturday, Nov. 9

  • Family reeling as 16-year-old victim of alleged sword-and-SUV attack remains in hospital

    The family of a 16-year-old from a small northern Ontario community, who was seriously injured when her ex-boyfriend allegedly hit her with his vehicle and then attacked her with a sword, say the past week has been a "big blur."Kaylie Smith remains in hospital in Ottawa with serious injuries, but is in stable condition."It's just like a big blur. It doesn't seem real," said Cindy Smith, Kaylie's mother.Officers responded to a collision involving a motor vehicle and a pedestrian in Cobalt, Ont. —

  • Court hears from 9-year-old girl who says she was sexually assaulted by Manitoba priest last year

    WARNING: This article may affect those who have experienced sexual violence or know someone affected by it. A now nine-year-old girl who says she was sexually assaulted by a priest last year in Little Grand Rapids First Nation told court on Tuesday she remembers feeling scared as the priest allegedly walked her to his bedroom inside the church that day.The girl, who cannot be identified because of a publication ban, said that Arul Savari then took his clothes off. She said Savari, who she called

  • Texas mother sentenced to 50 years for leaving kids in dire conditions as son's body decomposed

    HOUSTON (AP) — A judge on Tuesday sentenced a woman to 50 years in prison for forcing three of her children to live with the decomposing body of their dead 8-year-old brother for more than a year in a soiled, roach-infested Houston-area apartment.

  • How a Family Dog Helped Solve His Beloved Owner's Murder

    Mandy Rose Reynolds, 26, was found "dead beyond recognition" in April 2023. Her dog helped police identify her and her killer Derek Daigneault

  • 23 arrested after close to 100 shots fired in Toronto's west end

    Toronto police say they have arrested 23 people after close to 100 shots were fired outside a recording studio in Toronto's west end on Monday night — though no one was injured. Officers were in the area of Queen Street W. and Sudbury Street around 11:20 p.m. for an unrelated investigation, Deputy Chief Lauren Pogue said at a news conference Tuesday morning. Police Chief Myron Demkiw said later Tuesday they were conducting a bail compliance check.A stolen car pulled up to the area, Pogue said, a

  • 'Force, fraud and coercion': Alberta RCMP lay sex trafficking charges

    COCHRANE, Alta. — Police have arrested and charged a 47-year-old man in southern Alberta with human trafficking and other offences dating back two decades.

  • Footage shows Oklahoma officer throwing 70-year-old to the ground after traffic ticket

    An Oklahoma City police officer is on administrative leave after video showed him throwing Lich Vu, 70, to the ground after a traffic ticket dispute.

  • Iran executes in public a serial rapist convicted in dozens of cases

    TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — An Iranian man convicted of raping dozens of women over the past two decades has been executed in public, the country's state media reported on Wednesday.

  • Subway rider who helped restrain man in NYC chokehold death says he wanted ex-Marine to 'let go'

    NEW YORK (AP) — A subway commuter who helped an ex-Marine restrain an agitated man aboard a Manhattan subway last year testified Tuesday that he tried to convince the veteran to loosen his grip around the man’s neck.

  • ‘Harry Potter’ Murder Suspect Accused of Killing Teen During Roadside Confrontation: ‘I’ll Get You Good’

    Jacob Greig, 32, was arrested and charged with murder after authorities allege he killed a 15-year-old boy

  • RCMP say three men arrested in B.C. have ties to Mexican drug cartels

    SURREY, B.C. — Federal Mounties have arrested three men in Surrey, B.C., who they say are tied to an organized crime group with links to Mexican drug cartels believed to be importing cocaine to Canada.

  • Social media post led to west-end Toronto shootout: police source

    A video posted on social media appears to have been the catalyst for a west-end Toronto shootout between two groups this week — with cops caught in the crossfire, a police source says.Undercover officers were in the area of Queen Street W. and Sudbury Street on Monday night, conducting a bail compliance check, Police Chief Myron Demkiw said Tuesday.A police source, who CBC News is not identifying because they are not authorized to speak publicly about the investigation, said undercover officers

  • Man charged in crash deaths of 2 women who pulled over to save a turtle

    A man has now been charged in the deaths of two women hit by a car after they stopped to assist a turtle cross the road last spring. The women, sisters in their 60s, were killed when they were struck by a car on May 18 on Charing Cross Road. Police now say that a a 24-year-old man from Raleigh Township has been charged with two counts of careless driving causing death. He will appear in court on Dec. 17."The Chatham-Kent Police extend their heartfelt condolences to the families affected by this

  • Russian doctor jailed for 5-1/2 years after being publicly denounced

    A Russian court sentenced a Moscow paediatrician to 5-1/2 years in a penal colony on Tuesday, Russian media said, after the mother of one of her patients publicly denounced her over comments about Russian soldiers in Ukraine. Prosecutors had last week asked for a six-year sentence for Nadezhda Buyanova for spreading "fakes" about the Russian army after the mother recorded a video in which she denounced the 68-year-old doctor over remarks that Buyanova has denied making. Over 1,000 people have been criminally prosecuted in Russia for speaking out against the war, according to rights project OVD-Info, and over 20,000 have been detained for protesting.

  • 'I don't even know how I'm going to live with this' says wife of man killed by Hamilton police

    The family of the man shot and killed by Hamilton police on Saturday has identified him as Erixon Kabera — a father of three, known for his kindness and dedication to Hamilton's Rwandan community. His wife, Lydia Nimbeshaho, told CBC News her family is devastated and demanding answers. She was not at Kabera's apartment at the time of the shooting, but went to see him in the hospital after."They killed him like an animal ... I don't even know how I'm going to live with this," she said in an inter

  • Quincy Jones’ cause of death revealed

    The cause of death for legendary musician, composer and producer Quincy Jones was revealed on Wednesday.

  • Human head washes up on Florida beach

    A human head has been found washed up on a beach in Florida, according to police. A worker who was raking the beach on Key Biscayne, Miami, reportedly made the discovery at about 8.30am on Tuesday. Police said an investigation had been launched after sealing off the section of the beach where the head was found.