Emergency services at Dublin Airport after passengers and crew injured by turbulence on Qatar Airways flight

Emergency services are at Dublin Airport after 12 people were injured on a flight due to turbulence.

Six passengers and six crew members on a Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Dublin were hurt after experiencing turbulence over Turkey.

Graeme McQueen, Media Relations Manager at daa, the operator of Dublin Airport, told Sky News: "Qatar Airways flight QR107 from Doha landed safely as scheduled at Dublin Airport shortly before 13.00 on Sunday.

"Upon landing, the aircraft was met by emergency services, including Airport Police and our Fire and Rescue department, due to six passengers and six crew [12 total] on board reporting injuries after the aircraft experienced turbulence while airborne over Turkey.

"The Dublin Airport team continues to provide full assistance on the ground to passengers and airline staff."

Earlier this week, in a separate incident, a British man died on a Singapore Airlines flight after extreme turbulence on a Heathrow-Singapore journey.

