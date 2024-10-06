Emergency services at scene of explosion in Clackmannanshire

Emergency services are responding to reports of an explosion and fire at a house in Clackmannanshire.

Police Scotland said it was alerted at about 18:00 that a building had been badly damaged in Kellie Place in Alloa.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said 11 vehicles had been sent including specialist units.

It is not yet known whether anyone was hurt in the incident. Several roads are closed, including the A907, B9096, Kellie Place and Tullibody Road in the town and the public are urged to avoid the area.

The fire service said specialist urban search and rescue units and a heavy rescue unit were among the resources it had deployed.

A spokesperson said: "Crews are working with emergency service partners to make the area safe."