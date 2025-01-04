Emergency team meeting as country braces for ‘multi-hazard weather event’

The government’s Emergency Planning Team is holding a meeting as Ireland braces for a “multi-hazard weather event”, which is due to hit the country later on Saturday.

Snow, ice, heavy rain and sleet are to sweep over the island of Ireland as temperatures continue to plummet.

A series of weather warnings will come into effect, with status orange snow and ice warnings issued for Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly, Wicklow, Clare, Limerick and Tipperary.

These warnings will be in effect from 5pm on Saturday until 5pm on Sunday.

A separate rain and snow warning has been issued for Cork, Kerry and Waterford.

This warning comes into effect at 5pm on Saturday and run for 24 hours.

These counties are also under a status yellow rain warning, which runs from 1pm on Saturday.

Meanwhile, a status yellow warning for snow and ice has been issued for Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Dublin, Kildare, Longford, Louth, Meath, Westmeath and Connacht.

Met Eireann has warned that the cold snap will create difficult travelling conditions and poor visibility.

Forecasters have said that depending on snow accumulations on Monday, schools could remain closed as the sub-zero temperatures stretch into next week.

They have warned that it will lead to very difficult travelling conditions, with disruption to public transport, air, rail and bus services, difficult conditions underfoot and animal welfare issues.

A status yellow ice and snow warning is in place across Northern Ireland from 9pm on Saturday until 6pm on Saturday.

Frosty scenes at Orangefield Park in east Belfast (PA)

The Met office has said that spells of rain, sleet and snow will develop late Saturday before clearing through Sunday.

Coastal areas will likely see rain, but inland and over higher ground, sleet and snow is more likely.

Around 1cm to 3cm of snow is possible away from coasts, with up to 10cm of snow possible over the Mournes, Sperrins and Antrim Hills.

Ice will be an additional hazard, especially on untreated surfaces, the forecaster added.

Taoiseach Simon Harris has urged the public to “proceed with caution” as the country faces severe weather challenges.

Mr Harris said the Emergency Planning Team is meeting on Saturday, but did not confirm whether or not schools and colleges would remain shut on Monday.

In a post on his Instagram account Mr Harris said: “I wanted to provide you with a quick update on the severe cold weather event that Ireland is experiencing at the moment and the significant snow and sleet event we’re likely to experience from this evening,

“I’m just off a call with the directorate of Emergency Planning, and very shortly, there will be a meeting of the Emergency Planning Team.

“This is the team that brings together all the relevant government agencies, the local authorities, the different places that will be working to keep people safe and well during this cold spell.

“As you know, Ireland is already experiencing a severe cold weather spell that is going to continue, and indeed, the cold weather is likely to continue right through the most of next week.

“That does cause a real challenge because, whilst the snow and sleet event, which will start this evening and could run until about 7pm tomorrow evening, you’re going to have a situation where the thaw may not come for quite a number of days.

“I suppose the first challenge is the snow events that will happen from this evening until roughly seven o’clock tomorrow evening and then the second challenge is to see how long it takes for the thaw and how we manage during that time when, of course, roads, pavements and the likes can remain dangerous and even treacherous.

“First thing to say is, you are going to see quite a lot of snow and sleet in many parts of Ireland from around 5pm this evening until around 7pm tomorrow evening.

“The big message today is that that is going to lead to very, very difficult travelling conditions in many parts of the country. The advice, the guidance, the request, is to not just think of what the weather is like in the destination that you’re setting out from, but actually think what it might be like in the destination that you’re travelling to. So please, please, please follow any advice that may issue in the coming hours.

“Please proceed with extreme caution, because we are expecting very, very dangerous travelling conditions over the course of the next number of hours and potentially the next number of days.

“We have activated the cold weather emergency plan for rough sleepers and also for those in international protection. I want to thank all of the agencies and the homeless organisations and others that are working closely with us in relation to that, trying to keep vulnerable people safe and well at this difficult time.

“The energy sector has said that our energy supplies are good. So that is a good news. Both the ESB and Gas Networks Ireland confirming that as well.”

He said the emergency team will provide an update later on Saturday.

“My ask of you is to take this weather event seriously, to expect treacherous travelling conditions, to follow any advice or guidance that is issued,” Mr Harris added.

“Be aware that while the snow, sleet event will be a 24-hour event, the actual weather event, in terms of the length of time it’s going to take to thaw, will run well into next week.

“A number of people here are asking about schools, asking about colleges. Suppose a couple of things to say on that. Firstly, the emergency team will continue to meet every day, at least once a day, throughout this event, and will continue to monitor the situation.

“It is likely that this weather event will affect different areas in very different ways, and therefore we’ll have to look at the situation at a local level.

“We’ll have to continue to monitor that and provide updates and guidance in the hours and the days ahead.

“But I do want you to know that everything that can be done is being done to keep people safe, to protect people’s well being.

“I really want to thank all of the people working this weekend in government departments, in local authorities, in various agencies, organisations and charities to really help keep people safe. That is a great thing about this country, that people roll up their sleeves and pull together.

“Please also look out for perhaps older people in your community, people who might be vulnerable, people might need a few messages.

“Be a good neighbour, as we always try to be in Ireland as well. I’ll certainly keep you up to date in the days ahead as well and in the hours ahead, but follow the advice. Listen closely to Met Eireann. Listen closely to the emergency team, keep warm, keep safe and keep well.”