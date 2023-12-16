Emil Forsberg transfers to New York Red Bulls from sister club RB Leipzig

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Swedish forward Emil Forsberg transferred to Major League Soccer's New York Red Bulls on Saturday from sister club RB Leipzig in Germany.

New York said the 32-year-old will sign a three-year contract and be a designated player whose salary doesn't fully count against the league's salary cap. The deal includes an option for 2027 — the Red Bulls did not say whether the option was of the team, the player or mutual.

Forsberg has 21 goals in 86 international appearances, scoring to lead Sweden over Switzerland 1-0 in the 2018 World Cup. He played with his hometown Sundsvall from 2009-12 before switching to Malmö for 2013 and '14.

He joined Leipzig in January 2015 and had 71 goals in 324 appearances, including 39 in 195 Bundesliga matches and eight in 46 second Bundesliga games.

Forsberg was selected to the Bundesliga team of the season in 2016-17.

He has four goals in 25 games this season, scoring a go-ahead goal Wednesday in a 2-1 win over Switzerland's Young Boys in the Champions League.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

The Associated Press