Emilia Clarke awarded an MBE alongside her mum

The Game of Thrones star and her mum Jenny accepted their honours at Windsor Castle on Wednesday. The pair co-founded brain injury recovery charity, SameYou, after Emilia, 37, suffered two brain haemorrhages in 2011 and 2013 - and realised how understaffed rehabilitation services were. Emilia has previously spoken about how the aneurysms left sections of her brain "no longer usable" and how technically she should no longer be able to talk. "You gain a lot of perspective. The amount of my brain that is no longer usable... There's quite a bit missing which always makes me laugh," she told BBC1's Sunday Morning.