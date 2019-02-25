Emilia Clarke Debuts a Dramatic New Hair Look on the Oscars Red Carpet

For the first time in 30 years, tonight's
2019 Oscars ceremony will be hostless. The silver lining? A sensational lineup of Academy Award presenters including British beauty Emilia Clarke, who debuted a dramatic new look for the big occasion. While Clarke chopped off her lengths and went platinum blonde like her character Daenerys Targaryen last fall, she returned back to her brunette roots, sporting a rich brown shade on tonight's red carpet. "Blondes have more fun eh?!" she wrote on her Instagram Stories prior to the show. "Well I will see about that this fine #Oscar2019 evening….. let the good times roll." Game of Thrones
But that wasn't all that was new—Clarke sported a fresh chin-length cut, smoothed pin-straight to ultra-modern effect as well—a fitting complement to her custom
But that wasn't all that was new—Clarke sported a fresh chin-length cut, smoothed pin-straight to ultra-modern effect as well—a fitting complement to her custom Balmain dress with its sculptural, asymmetrical silhouette and shimmering lavender crystal detailing. Whether Khaleesi blonde or natural brunette, Clarke proved she's always up for a bold transformation when Hollywood calls for it. 