Emilia Clarke feared being fired from Game of Thrones after brain bleed

Actress Emilia Clarke has described how she thought she was going to be fired from television series Game of Thrones after she had a brain injury.

The 37-year-old said that, when people survive brain injuries, their workplace insecurities “quadruple overnight”.

She said she had feared being sacked from her starring role in the hit fantasy show, believing producers would think she was not capable of doing her job.

Clarke has previously spoken about how she thought was going to die when she had a brain bleed while working out in a north London gym in 2011.

Clarke said she feared telling her colleagues about the 2011 injury - Louise Haywood-Schiefer/PA

She said she did not want to go public about her brain injury, and largely kept it a secret from her Game Of Thrones colleagues.

Medics discovered a second brain haemorrhage in 2013 – while she was still playing Daenerys Targaryen in the series.

In a new interview with The Big Issue, she discussed the difficulties in returning to work after a brain injury.

“When you have a brain injury, because it alters your sense of self on such a dramatic level, all of the insecurities you have going into the workplace quadruple overnight,” Clarke said.

“The first fear we all had was: ‘Oh my God, am I going to get fired? Am I going to get fired because they think I’m not capable of completing the job?’”

Clarke said she feared for her life - Capital Pictures

Clarke was back at work within weeks of her first brain bleed and recalls fearing that she was dying of another haemorrhage because of the stress of finding herself in front of thousands of people and cameras. She remembers thinking: “Well, if I’m going to die, I better die on live TV.”

After she recovered, Clarke set up a charity with her mother Jenny to help people with brain injuries. The two were both given MBEs earlier this year for their work on the charity, SameYou.

Clarke has previously said she felt “fragile, sensitive and scared” after her brain injury and was shocked to find out how understaffed rehabilitation services are, with rehab becoming a key focus for her charity.