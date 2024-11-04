Watch the first trailer for Emilia Clarke and Simone Ashley's Christmas movie

Sky Original Film have now released the first trailer for Emilia Clarke and Simone Ashley's new Christmas movie The Night Before Christmas in Wonderland

Last week, the movie was confirmed to premiere in the UK on Sky Cinema on December 13, while the US will get it a month earlier on November 15 on Hulu and Prime Video.

The upcoming festive flick is based on the book by Carys Bexington and Kate Hindley, and acts as a crossover between 'Twas the Night Before Christmas and Alice in Wonderland.

It follows St Nick as he "receives a delayed letter on Christmas Eve from the Princess of Hearts".

nick wall

Related: Best streaming services in 2024

"He and his dedicated team of reindeer set off to Wonderland where they’re greeted by the mean and miserable Queen of Hearts who hates all things Christmas… especially presents!" the synopsis adds.

"Can St Nick, aided by Alice, the Mad Hatter and March Hare, show the Queen the true meaning of Christmas and save the day before it’s too late?"

Game of Thrones' Clarke voices the Queen of Hearts, while Bridgerton's Ashley lends her vocal talents to Alice and Gerard Butler voices St Nick.

nick wall

Related: 30 best Christmas movies of all time you should watch

Peter Baynton, who co-directed The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, is helming the movie, while Sara Daddy has written the rhyming couplet screenplay, and Guy Chambers and Amy Wadge are behind the music.

"With an all-star voice cast, delightful animation and toe-tapping original tunes, we know that families will love this animated adaptation of Carys and Kate’s beloved illustrated book," said Sky's director of Original Film, Julia Stuart.

The Night Before Christmas in Wonderland premieres on Sky Cinema on December 13 in the UK, and November 15 on Hulu and Prime Video in the US.

You Might Also Like