‘Emilia Pérez’ Star Karla Sofía Gascón Apologizes for Racist, Offensive Tweets: ‘I Am Deeply Sorry to Those I Have Caused Pain’

“Emilia Pérez” star and Oscar nominee Karla Sofía Gascón has issued an apology after her social media posts expressing controversial views on Muslims, George Floyd and diversity at the Oscars resurfaced this week.

“I want to acknowledge the conversation around my past social media posts that have caused hurt,” she said in a statement to Variety. “As someone in a marginalized community, I know this suffering all too well and I am deeply sorry to those I have caused pain. All my life I have fought for a better world. I believe light will always triumph over darkness.”

One 2020 post that was independently translated by Variety, attached to photo of a Muslim family in a restaurant, including a woman in a burka, reads: “Islam is marvelous, without any machismo. Women are respected, and when they are so respected they are left with a little squared hole on their faces for their eyes to be visible and their mouths, but only if she behaves. Although they dress this way for their own enjoyment. How DEEPLY DISGUSTING OF HUMANITY.”

In another post from 2021, Gascón wrote, “I am so sick of so much of this shit, of islam, of christianity, of catholicism and of all the fucking beliefs of morons that violate human rights.”

A post from 2020, shared just days after George Floyd was killed by a police officer and inspired protests across the U.S., she wrote, “I really think that very few people ever cared about George Floyd, a drug addict swindler, but his death has served to once again demonstrate that there are people who still consider black people to be monkeys Without rights and consider policemen to be assassins. They’re all wrong.”

One of her posts about the 2021 Oscars reads, “More and more the #Oscars are looking like a ceremony for independent and protest films, I didn’t know if I was watching an Afro-Korean festival, a Black Lives Matter demonstration or the 8M. Apart from that, an ugly, ugly gala.”

Just last week, Gascón became the first openly trans actor to be nominated for an Oscar. She previously became the first transgender woman to win the best actress award at the Cannes Film Festival (an honor which she shared with her co-stars Zoe Saldaña, Selena Gomez and Adriana Paz) and was the first trans woman nominated for film acting at the Golden Globes. She is represented by UTA.

