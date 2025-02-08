“Emilia Pérez” Star Karla Sofía Gascón Wins Best Song Prize at Critics Choice Awards amid Controversy

Karla Sofía Gascón was among the honorees recognized for best song for "El Mal" from 'Emilia Pérez'

Karla Sofía Gascón was among the winners recognized in the best song category at the 2025 Critics Choice Awards amid her recent backlash.

Gascón, Zoe Saldaña and Camille won for the song "El Mal" from Emilia Pérez on Friday, Feb. 7.

The track beat out five other songs for the prize: “Beautiful That Way” by Miley Cyrus (The Last Showgirl), "Compress/Repress" by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross (Challengers), “Harper and Will Go West” by Kristen Wiig (Will & Harper), "Kiss the Sky" by Maren Morris (The Wild Robot), and "Mi Camino" by Selena Gomez (Emilia Pérez).

Gascon, who did not attend the event, was also nominated at the Critics Choice Awards for best actress, though that win went to Demi Moore for The Substance.

The best song win comes after Gascón, 52, apologized for the controversies surrounding her offensive resurfaced social media posts, which have since been deleted as she also deactivated her X account.

In a message on Instagram this week, the Oscar-nominated actress wrote that she “sincerely" apologizes to "everyone who has been hurt along the way” in a message on her Instagram, vowing to be silent and “let the work talk for itself.”

Shanna Besson/PAGE 114 Zoe Saldaña in Emilia Pérez (2024)

Her post was in response to Emilia Pérez director Jacques Audiard's interview with Deadline, in which he called Gascón’s resurfaced posts “inexcusable” and said he hadn’t spoken to her.

“She is in a self-destructive approach that I can’t interfere in, and I really don’t understand why she’s continuing,” said the French filmmaker, 72, adding that she is “harming people who were very close to her,” including the Emilia Pérez cast and crew. “I’m not getting in touch with her because right now she needs space to reflect and take accountability for her actions.”

Kevin Winter/Getty Camille Dalmais and Clément Ducol accept best song for 'El Mal' on Feb. 7, 2025

Composer Clément Ducol and singer-songwriter Camille teamed up to write the songs in Emilia Pérez, a musical thriller sung largely in Spanish despite the fact that both artists are French. The duo co-wrote “El Mal,” Saldaña’s indictment of corrupt members of society, with Audiard.

Medios y Media/Getty Karla Sofia Gascon on Jan. 15, 2025

Ducol and Camille won the Golden Globe for the track in January, and they made sure to give a shoutout to stars Saldaña and Gascón at the time. "'El Mal' wouldn't be what it is without your performance," Camille told the pair. "You just should shake the house, and shake our souls. Salud."

