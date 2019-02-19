Emiliano Sala: Agent Willie McKay reveals details of flights which sealed footballer's deal

Football agent Willie McKay has exclusively told Sky News his family arranged and paid for flights linked to the Emiliano Sala deal before his death.

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock was on board two of the flights organised by Mr McKay.

The Bluebirds boss denied last week that he was "good friends" with the football agent, who has found himself at the centre of attention over the events which led to the footballer's death.

The Argentinian striker and the pilot David Ibbotson were both killed when their light aircraft crashed in the English Channel on 21 January.

Sala, who signed for Cardiff City in a £15m deal, had just become the side's record signing before the crash.

Cardiff City chairman Mehmet Dalman said in the immediate aftermath of the crash that they did not know who had arranged the flight.

But Mr McKay has provided documentation to Sky News, including a timeline of events extending back to December, which suggests the club knew he had planned the ill-fated journey.

The football agent has said he is not the owner of the plane and claims the Air Accident Investigations Branch accepts this is the case.

It is understood the McKays felt they were doing Sala "a favour" by organising a flight back to Nantes so he could say goodbye to former teammates and sort his personal affairs after signing for Cardiff.

The return leg of the flight on 21 January disappeared from radar just over an hour into the journey.

Sala's body was later retrieved from the wreckage of the single engine Piper Malibu aircraft which was located on the seabed off the coast of Guernsey.

There has been some disquiet about the number of people who stood to benefit financially from the Sala transfer.

Mark McKay, Willie's son and a registered agent, was set to receive 10% of the £15m transfer fee.

The McKays, who were acting as brokers on behalf of FC Nantes, were given a mandate to find a Premier League buyer for the striker.

Sala was the top scorer for the French club.

The McKays first flew a delegation from Cardiff, including Warnock and assistant manager Kevin Blackwell, to Nantes on 5 December 2018.

The initial focus of that trip was to watch a match between FC Nantes and Marseille, and to discuss two Marseille players with the club's director of football Andoni Zubizaretta.

But Sala scored in a 2-1 victory for Nantes and impressed Warnock.

Warnock was flown - again by the McKay family - to Nantes to meet Sala and his agent Meissa N'Diaye before being flown back to Cardiff on 8 January 2019.

Sala was flown to Cardiff to have a look around the stadium on 14 January.

He returned on 18 January for a medical and to sign a contract.

It had been hoped Sala would be registered in time to play a match for Cardiff against Newcastle that weekend.

It meant Sala was left in Cardiff and Jack McKay, son of Willie and also a Cardiff player, arranged for him to be flown back to Nantes to say goodbye to teammates.

Cardiff City declined to comment when approached about Willie McKay's version of events.

The football agent has provided Sky News with the following timeline of the events leading to Sala becoming a Cardiff player.

:: 5 December 2018 - The first flight

A flight from Stapleford to Nantes took place the day after Cardiff played West Ham.

Neil Warnock, Kevin Blackwell, Mark McKay and Willie McKay were all on the flight.

It was organised and paid for by Mark McKay.

On arrival they went to meet Marseille's director of football Andoni Zubizarreta at the French team's hotel in Nantes.

The meeting was to discuss two Marseille players and also to discuss which players they had who could be available in the January transfer window.

After this meeting they went to a Nantes match early to meet the club's president.

Nantes won 3 -2 with Sala scoring one and setting up another.

After the match they all returned to the UK.

Neil Warnock and Kevin Blackwell got off at Cardiff before the plane continued to Stapleford to drop off the McKays.

:: 6 January 2019 - McKays arrange for Warnock to meet Sala

Willie McKay sends an email to Emiliano Sala.

Football agent Meissa N'Diaye calls Willie McKay and agrees for Sala to meet Warnock after Nantes play Montpellier on 8 January.

The McKays arrange a flight with Warnock, Mark McKay, Willie McKay and Cardiff player's liaison officer Callum Davies on board.

