Emily Andre proudly reveals son Theo's 'amazing' talent - dad Peter reacts

Emily Andre was every inch the doting mother over the weekend as she proudly shared a glimpse of herson Theo's incredible talent.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the mother-of-three, 35, uploaded a clip of her eight-year-old sketching a beautiful rose with unfurling petals. Theo's picture featured immaculate shading and closely resembled a similar image on his tablet which he was attempting to replicate.

Emily proudly revealed Theo's drawing skills (Instagram)

In the clip, Emily could be heard asking her son: "What pencil are you using there?" before Theo chimed in and responded: "I'm using an HB." Emily followed up by adding: "Are you pleased with it?" with Theo sweetly replying: "Yes."

Bursting with pride, the mother-of-three later added: "It is absolutely amazing." She continued in her caption: "Theo loves his art, I honestly haven't helped him at all with this one! Very proud."

Dad Peter also couldn't contain his pride (Shutterstock)

Theo's artistic masterpiece also caught the attention of his father Peter who was quick to repost the clip on his Instagram account. Echoing his wife's sentiments, he included the caption: "I love him so much."

In the heartwarming video, the NHS doctor, who is notoriously private about her family life, opted to conceal her son's face from view. Of their decision to keep their children "offline", Peter previously said: "Emily's point is that they weren't born into the media.

Peter and Emily tied the knot in 2015 (Instagram)

"No one has ever seen their faces, so she doesn't want anyone to see their faces, so that when they go to school no one can recognise them."

He continued: "Obviously with J [Junior] and P [Princess], from day one we were documenting our lives and they were part of that, so I think that they've always been in the media. I've got to respect Emily for that, she hasn't done it and she says that once you do cross that there's no going back, so I'm like, 'Ok, no problem.'"

Peter with Princess and Junior at the Pride of Britain Awards 2022 (Getty Images)

Aside from Theo, Emily and Peter are also proud parents to daughters Amelia, ten, and baby Arabella whom they welcomed in April last year. Peter, meanwhile, shares Junior, 19, and Princess, 17, with his ex, Katie Price.

Back in January, the 'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker announced that little Arabella will likely be their last family addition.

Speaking to Bella magazine, he revealed: "It has been an amazing experience, but I think what's happened this time around is that I've realised this is our last time."

The couple have said that Arabella will likely be their last family addition (Instagram)

He went on to explain the reasons for their decision, adding: "I've never had a limit before - it was always that I'd love to have five or six kids, but I now know this is it. At 51, the lack of sleep feels a little different than at 31."