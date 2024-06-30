Emily Andre's daughter Amelia looks so tall in rare family photo

Emily Andre has shared an adorable family photo featuring her rarely-seen children Amelia and Theo.

Taking to her Instagram Stories at the weekend, the NHS doctor, 34, shared a glimpse inside her recent trip to the lavish Fairmont Windsor Park hotel.

Emily and Peter tied the knot in 2015 (Getty Images)

Among the images, the doting mother-of-three included a heartwarming snapshot of herself posing in an ornate lobby decked out with marble, towering alliums and high-vaulted ceilings.

She was joined by her two children Amelia, ten, and Theo, seven, whom she shares with her musician hubby Peter. In the image, eldest Amelia looked so tall as she lovingly embraced her mother, whilst youngest Theo looked so sweet as he wrapped an arm around Emily.

Amelia looked so tall as she posed with her mom and her brother Theo (Instagram)

For the special family outing, Emily looked positively radiant in a lilac and pastel pink midi dress complete with puff sleeves. She teamed her floral frock with a pair of nude sandals, a taupe handbag and a pair of funky sunglasses.

In a sweet twinning moment, Amelia echoed her mother's outfit and rocked a petal pink dress, a matching pink clutch and pink Nike trainers. Meanwhile, Theo looked smart in beige shorts and a matching polo top.

Captioning the image, Emily gushed: "Lovely lunch with the family" followed by a red heart emoji.

Emily and her family enjoyed a delicious-looking spread (Instagram)

Elsewhere, Emily uploaded an image of a plate of food which she captioned "Yummy food". In the background of the snapshot, Princess Andre's lavish 17th birthday cake could be seen in all its pink glory.

Peter's daughter, whom he shares with his ex Katie Price, celebrated her 17th on Saturday. In honour of the special occasion, doting dad Peter, 51, shared a reel of photos from his daughter's childhood.

"Happy 17th birthday to my beautiful, kind, funny, loving daughter," he noted in his caption.

"Your diva moments are quite something but I guess it only makes me love you more [laughing emoji]," he continued. "Thank you for being you Bista. To the moon and back."

Fans delighted in the unseen photos of Princess as a little girl and ones from recent times alongside her older brother Junior, 19, and stepmum Emily.

Princess' mother, former model and Loose Women star Katie, also took to Instagram to mark her daughter's 17th birthday. Sharing a video of her singing on her Instagram Story, the mother-of-five wrote: "Happy birthday my real gorgeous Princess. Baby girl, our bond is unbreakable. You're my absolute mini-me.

"I love you so much," she continued. "You complete my life and all your dreams are coming true. Always remember you're a human, not a product to people my real gorgeous Princess."

The mother-daughter duo share a close bond (Getty Images)

Aside from Princess, Katie and Peter also share son Junior, whilst Peter and Emily - who tied the knot in 2015 - are also devoted parents to baby daughter Arabaella Rose whom they welcomed on 2 April.