Emily Atack feeling 'overwhelmed' after announcing pregnancy with first child

Emily Atack (PA Wire)

Emily Atack says she is feeling "overwhelmed" after revealing last week that she is pregnant with her first child.

The former Inbetweeners actress, 34, also hinted that she is suffering quite badly from morning sickness, which she is treating with ginger biscuits.

Taking to Instagram Stories, she uploaded a picture of her resting a ginger biscuit on her blossoming baby bump, with a mug which read "mummy's mug" within arms reach.

"Overwhelmed with all of your messages of support about our baba," she penned, followed by a red love-heart emoji.

Emily Atack shared an update after revealing her pregnancy news last week (Instagram)

"I’m stuck at home very sick so your kind messages really do cheer me up. So do M&S ginger biscuits, turns out," she added.

Ginger is recommended in pregnancy for helping with feelings of nausea.

Another image showed Emily Atack seeking comfort in her pet dog (Instagram)

Another image shared by the actress and comedian showed her seeking comfort in her pet dog, who lay across her burgeoning belly.

Announcing her baby news last week on Instagram when she debuted her bump for the first time, she wrote: "Please go easy on me [red love-heart emoji]. Every day is mixed with thrill, fear, joy, hysteria, topped off with a lot of vomiting – a bit like when you’ve just stepped off of the Oblivion at Alton Towers on a hangover.

"I’ve got to know my body on such an insane level. It’s made me appreciate the one I’ve been given SO much, I’m doing my absolute best to make it a home for the little squid I’m growing."

While Atack has not disclosed the identity of the father, it is believed to be her scientist boyfriend, Alistair Garner, who she recently moved in with.