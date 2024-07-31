Emily Atack shares mum update in relatable Instagram post

Emily Atack has been enjoying all the motherhood highs since welcoming her son Barney, and she's now sharing a glimpse of her first days as a mum on her social media.

The Inbetweeners star, who's in a relationship with Alistair Garner, posted a few snaps with her son and her loved ones on Instagram on July 30 to let her fans in on her parenthood journey.

"Brb, still in the Barney bubble," she wrote in the caption, adding a red heart emoji.

The carousel includes a sweet snap of mum and son, as well as images of Garner and Atack's mum Kate Robbins spending some quality time with baby Barney.

The last, relatable, image shows the messy moments of being a new mum. In it, Atack stared at the camera with ruffled hair and some under-eye patches for dark circles, suggesting she must not be getting much sleep lately.

The former I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! star announced she was pregnant at the end of a last year, debuting her baby bump in an Instagram post.

"I've never been so happy and utterly terrified at the same time. Please go easy on me. Every day is mixed with thrill, fear, joy, hysteria, topped off with a lot of vomiting — a bit like when you've just stepped off of the Oblivion at Alton Towers on a hangover," she wrote.

"I've got to know my body on such an insane level. It's made me appreciate the one I've been given SO much, I'm doing my absolute best to make it a home for the little squid I'm growing."

In March this year, she revealed that she was expecting a boy during a live TV appearance on BBC Breakfast.

"I'm six months [in], and I wasn't going to say this but I am going to say it – I'm having a boy," she shared.

