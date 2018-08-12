Emily Batty rides to 3rd-place finish at Mountain Bike World Cup

Canada's Emily Batty finished third in the women's elite cross-country race at the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup in Mont-Sainte-Anne, Que., on Sunday.

The 30-year-old from Brooklin, Ont., completed the trek in one hour, 31 minutes and 33 seconds to add to an already impressive season which now includes four top-five finishes in the past few weeks.

The third-place finish gave Batty 160 more points on tour. Batty now has four straight World Cup podium finishes — including a silver in Italy, fourth-place finish in the Czech Republic and third in Andorra — and has finished top-five 15 times in her career.

Switzerland's Jolanda Neff easily won the event in Quebec as the only woman to finish in under 90 minutes (1:29:27). Annika Langvad of Denmark finished just 14 seconds ahead of Batty to claim second.

Canadian Haley Smith also grabbed a top-10 finish, placing eighth with a time of 1:34:17. Meanwhile, Olympic bronze medallist Catherine Pendrel, 38, of Kamloops, B.C., finished 16th at 1:39:14.