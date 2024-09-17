Emily Blunt Continues Her Pattern Streak in Structured Erdem Two-piece Set at the American Institute for Stuttering’s 18th Annual Gala

Emily Blunt wore a white two-piece ensemble featuring a floral print walking the red carpet for the American Institute for Stuttering’s 18th annual gala in New York City alongside her husband, John Krasinski on Monday evening.

Emily Blunt host the 18th annual American Institute for Stuttering gala.

Blunt, who hosted the event, wore a floral bustier top with a cupped bra and an A-line skirt by Erdem. The ensemble featured a vivid rose print with bold, painterly strokes in bright rouge along the bust, waist and skirt. The top included a deep neckline and a structured bodice, while the layered skirt flowed down to her ankles.

Blunt accessorized with diamond earrings and a matching ring by Anabela Chan. Her hair was styled in loose waves, and complemented by a soft pink lip. The look was styled by Jessica Paster.

The juxtaposition of the feminine florals and more structured silhouette in Blunt’s look is present in Erdem’s spring 2025 collection, which designer Erdem Moralıoğlu described to WWD’s Miles Socha as a “push and pull of masculine and feminine.”

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski at The American Institute for Stuttering’s 18th annual gala.

Krasinski complemented her floral look in a tailored navy suit. The “Quiet Place” actor paired it with a matching navy tie, white shirt and glossy black dress shoes.

The American Institute for Stuttering is a nonprofit that offers various services for people who stutter, focusing on early intervention and individual therapy for children and adults. It also provides workshops, support groups, family guidance and clinical training for speech professionals. Blunt, who has openly shared her own childhood struggles with stuttering, has long supported the organization and serves on its board of directors.

Blunt is no stranger to bold prints. In May, while promoting her film “The Fall Guy” on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Blunt wore a coordinated Etro ensemble, featuring a blue satin jacquard double-breasted blazer paired with a matching midi dress. A month earlier, she work a white silk jumpsuit from Loewe with a distinct turnip print while at the film’s Paris premiere.

