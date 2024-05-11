Emily Goldberg, former girlfriend of Avicii, dies aged 34

Avicii's ex-girlfriend Emily Goldberg has died aged 34, six years after the Swedish DJ and producer took his own life.

American Ms Goldberg, who dated the artist otherwise known as Tim Bergling from 2011 to 2014 while she was a student, died in California, the Mail reports.

She died on April 3 from from a pulmonary embolism, a type of blood clot, had been battling cancer but announced in 2023 she was free of the disease.

“I have had cancer for the past year,” she wrote on May 24, “I am now cancer free.”

Tributes were led by her family, who described her as a “vivacious and unique person who experienced many adventures in her all too brief life”.

Ms Goldberg worked in the industry and remained on good terms with Avicii - posting tributes on Instagram to him long after his death in Oman in 2018. It was later confirmed he had taken his own life while on holiday in the middle eastern country.

Avicii also dated model and student Racquel Bettencourt and at the time of his death was dating the model Tereza Kacerova.

The Swedish disc jockey was one of the best known and commercially successful names in dance music in the 2010s, releasing albums True in 2013 and Stories two years later. These records spawned hits such as Wake Me Up, Waiting for Love, and Hey Brother. His career had taken off in 2011 with club hits Levels and I Could Be the One with Nicky Romero.

“He was a best friend and a soul mate,” Ms Goldberg said in 2021, while posting a picture of the pair together.

She also often shared old photos of them together on September 8, for his posthumous birthdays. On what would have been his 30th, she wrote: “HBD old man”.