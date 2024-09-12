Emily in Paris season 4 has finally landed on Netflix, with star Lily Collins continuing the professional and romantic exploits of everyone’s favourite American in Europe.

After a cliffhanger season 3 ending that left viewers clamoring for more, series creator Darren Star dragged the drama out by splitting season 4 into two parts — the second half of which was released on Thursday, 12 September.

To mark the show’s return, why not brush up on everything that’s happened in Emily in Paris so far? Read on for a quick — and spoiler-filled — refresher course on everything Emily…

What happened in Emily in Paris season 1?

Emily in Paris landed on Netflix in 2020. (Netflix)

Emily Cooper transfers from Chicago to Paris to work at a fashion marketing firm called Savoir. It’s not all smooth sailing though, as she doesn’t immediately get on with her co-workers — something that’s made all the more difficult due to the fact she can’t speak much French.

Despite these professional woes, she eventually finds her place. She becomes an unlikely influencer thanks to a viral social media post highlighting how the French word for vagina is actually masculine. This earns the favour of her tough boss Sylvie — played by Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu.

Meanwhile, Emily befriends Mindy (Ashley Park) an American nanny and aspiring singer who she soon discovers is running away from a previous life spent as an unfortunate contestant on a Chinese reality show. As Emily’s personal and professional lives start to pick up steam and show signs of improvement, her romantic life follows suit... sort of.

Season one sees Emily run into a number of brief flings but it’s her sexually-charged encounters with neighbour and chef Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) that form the focus of her interests. Their attraction to each other is obvious enough for Emily to finish things with her boyfriend back in America — but things stall before they can start when she discovers he has a girlfriend Camille (Camille Razat).

To make matters worse, Emily has already met Camille during a chance encounter at a flower shop and befriended her as a useful work contact.

As Emily in Paris season one comes to a close, Gabriel reveals he’s moving to Normandy for a work opportunity, leading Emily to come clean about her feelings towards him. The pair sleep together but just before the series ends, Camille texts Emily saying they need to talk.

What happened in Emily in Paris season 2?

Things ramped up for Emily in season 2. (Netflix)

After the tense ending of season one, Emily manages to remain friends with Camille, so much so that she avoids all opportunities to make a new romantic start with Gabriel. As season two gets underway, Emily tries her best to move on, sparking up a new relationship with a British businessman called Alfie (Lucien Laviscount).

Meanwhile, after her boss Sylvie quits Savoir, she starts work on creating a new agency just as Emily is offered a much sought-after promotion that would require her to move back to her native Chicago.

While Emily weighs up her options, her new relationship with Alfie continues to progress but is ultimately cut short when he’s forced to move back to London but not before asking her to commit to a long-term relationship.

Confused about her future and whether she should return to a new job in Chicago or stick with her muddled love life in Paris, things are made even more complicated when she returns to Gabriele only to discover he’s got back together with Camille.

As season two comes to a close, we find Emily wandering the streets of Paris, eventually calling Sylvie to tell her she’s made a decision about her future — but the series ends before we discover what that is.

What happened in Emily in Paris season 3?

Emily in Paris season 3 ended on a big cliffhanger. (Netflix)

Season 3 hits the ground running where season 2 left off, with Emily determined to make it work long-distance with Alfie while remaining friends with the recently-re-coupled Gabriel and Camille.

Unfortunately, this plan doesn’t last too long, with the pair quickly noticing that they still have feelings for each other. However, that doesn’t stop Gabriel from suddenly proposing to Camille despite his sneaking suspicions that she may have had an affair during a trip to the Mediterranean.

As it turns out, Emily had spotted Camille kissing artist Sofia (Melia Kreiling) while the former had spotted a charged moment between Emily and Gabriel.

As the series sped towards its climax, we find Gabriel and Camille’s engagement party cut short when Camille calls the wedding off and tells her would-be hubby to pursue his obvious feelings towards Emily. This comes as a shock to Alfie who calls it a day on their long-term relationship.

As if this sudden surprise wasn’t enough, the series had another twist up its sleeve when Gabriel reveals that Camille is pregnant just seconds before the credits on season three start to roll.

Emily in Paris season 4 is streaming on Netflix now