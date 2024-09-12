What to expect from Emily in Paris season 4​​

Chaotic, heartbreaking, adventurous and fashionable — all of these words have been used to describe the rollercoaster drama that’s in store during Emily in Paris season 4. Created by Sex and the City’s Darren Star, this fish-out-of-water Netflix series follows an young professional from the US who relocates to Paris to give a French marketing team some Stateside flair.

As she struggles to get to grips with her new European surroundings, it’s not long before Emily is leaving audiences on the edge of their seats as work and relationship dramas begin to heat up.

The last time we saw our favourite overachiever, it was a tad dramatic — with many viewers left reeling over a cliffhanger ending that had big consequences for Emily’s future love life. Thankfully, it’s now time to find out how everything plays out. So grab a coffee, get comfy and read on to discover everything you need to know about Emily in Paris season 4.

The season was released in two parts. (Netflix)

All 10 episodes of Emily in Paris season 4 is available to stream in Netflix now. The release was split into two parts, with the first five episodes landing on Thursday, 15 August, followed by the second batch on Thursday, 12 September.

Is there an Emily in Paris season 4 trailer?

The first trailer for Emily in Paris season 4 finds our leading lady single and a little confused about her future.

With a few different romantic opportunities ahead of her, life in beautiful Paris is getting harder to navigate as her professional and personal lives reach boiling point.

Watch for yourself by hitting play on the video below.

What happens in Emily in Paris season 4?

The end of Emily in Paris season 3 set the scene for the drama that awaits in season 4.

*Emily in Paris season 3 spoilers below*

British star Lucien Laviscount is back as Alfie in Emily in Paris season 4. (Netflix)

During the season’s final moments, we saw Camille and Gabriel’s wedding fall apart at the last minute, setting the scene for Emily’s growing romance with Gabriel to progress. However, before this plan had time to settle in, our heroine is served another curveball as Gabriel informs her that his MIA fiancée is pregnant.

Meanwhile, Sylvie is set to be confronted by a difficult issue from her past, while Mindy’s plans to enter Eurovision hit funding issues, forcing her band to raise money in any way they can.

Relationship dramas aside, one of the biggest shake ups in store for Emily In Paris season 4 involves geography and the weather, with a portion of the series set to take place in Rome and during a wintery Paris.

This last tweak marks a change from the show’s familiar depictions of sunny streets, with series executive producer and director Andrew Fleming saying: “We’re getting a different textural feel of Paris.

Ashley Park reprises her role as Eurovision hopeful Mindy. (Netflix)

“It was fun to think about the city in a different way for scenes that are more dramatically oriented, and to see Paris not all sunny and flowery but to see it a little grey and cozier and people in coats and dark skies. It’s just as beautiful during the winter, if not more so.” ​​

Meanwhile, show creator Star teased a new texture awaiting audiences in season 4.

“Emily finds herself with a busy travel schedule in season 4 of Emily in Paris. From the French Alps to the piazzas of Rome, viewers will vicariously experience amazing new locations through Emily’s eyes,” he told Netflix. Expect new characters, a lot more drama, romance, and a whole new language to try and master.”

Who is in the Emily in Paris season 4 cast?

Eugenio Franceschini plays confident Roman newcomer Marcello. (Netflix)

The return of Emily in Paris also sees the return of some series faves.

Leading the way is Lily Collins as the show’s hero Emily Cooper. She’s be joined by Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu’s tough Parisian boss Sylvie Grateau, Ashley Park as Emily’s friend and aspiring singer Mindy Chen and Lucas Bravo as Emily’s romantic interest and chef Gabriel.

Other familiar faces are back, including Camille Razat as champagne heiress and Gabriel’s girlfriend Camille, and British star Lucien Laviscount as Emily’s ex-boyfriend Alfie. Samuel Arnold and Bruno Gouery reprise their roles as Emily’s co-workers Julien and Luc respectively, with William Abadie returning as Antoine.

In addition to these names, there are some new characters entering Emily’s world. These include Rupert Everett as Giorgio Barbieri, the owner of a renowned interior design business in Rome and an old friend of Sylvie.

Eugenio Franceschini plays the confident newcomer Marcello, while Anna Galiena stars as Marcello’s mother Antonia. Raoul Vova portrays Sylvie’s former film teacher Giancarlo, and Thalia Besson will play the daughter of nightclub owner Laurent.

Emily in Paris season 4 is streaming on Netflix now