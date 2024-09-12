Emily Oberg Talks Tenniscore, adidas Collaborations and Timeless Trends

Emily Oberg is a master when it comes to tenniscore -- in fact, it's something that her brand Sporty & Rich has been at the forefront of since its inception. "Brands like mine popularized tennis style over the past six years," she tells Hypebae. "I think it appeals to all types of people no matter their style because it's easy to make your own," Oberg adds.

To celebrate the beginning of the U.S Open, adidas held a dedicated Styling Session for its attendees, featuring their newest Sporty & Rich collab, bringing its tennis-inspired heritage to life. Just prior, the brand debuted its latest adidas Originals collaboration, an ongoing partnership that's resulted in sell-out sambas, cult-loved clothing and moodboard-worthy campaigns.

As the brand gears up for the release of its all-new Yankees collaboration, we speak to Oberg about Sporty & Rich's tenniscore heritage, impressive roster of partnerships and plans for the future.

Read on for the full interview.

emily oberg adidas tennis trends sporty rich shoes jumpers tops

Tenniscore is a trend that seems to be going nowhere fast, why do you think we're all loving it right now?

It's timeless and appealing to the masses. Brands like mine popularized tennis style over the past six years and now it's trickling into the mainstream. I think it appeals to all types of people no matter their style because it's easy to make your own.

How do you see it evolving for Fall/Winter?

In places like LA, it's summer year round so it doesn't really change but when we design winter tennis collections we incorporate more knits, heavier fabrics like velour, cashmere and cotton cable knit.

Outside of tenniscore, what's been one of your favorite summer trends?

I'm not so into trends and never really have been. I have been dressing pretty much the same for the past 5 years and my style is very simple and easy. I don't think there's been a trend that I can genuinely say I like from the past 5-6 years.

emily oberg adidas tennis trends sporty rich shoes jumpers tops

The latest adidas x S&R collaboration landed last month, what can you tell us about the inspiration behind it?

I'm always inspired by vintage sportswear and all sports. I think the style of sports in general is so aesthetically pleasing. There's a spirit and energy in every type of sport that I really enjoy incorporating with an elevated/luxury touch. I try to do this in every collab/collection. My inspiration doesn’t ever really change.

What's your favorite footwear silhouette from the collection?

I love the Spezial. To me, it's a perfect shoe because it's slightly wider than the Samba, so it looks great on the foot and is flattering if you wear loose fitting pants for example.

What can we expect to see from the next drop?

More variations of what we already do, some new styles that I'm excited about and have pulled when I'm vintage shopping. We also constantly work on perfecting the fit and fabric. Making adjustments each season so each time is better than the last.

emily oberg adidas tennis trends sporty rich shoes jumpers tops

Finally, what else do you have coming up these next few months? Are there any collaborations or drops you're particularly excited about?

I'm very excited about our 47/Yankees collab. They are both such iconic brands and the Yankees logo is maybe my favorite logo of all time. It's been a real dream to work on it and I'm very happy with how it came out.