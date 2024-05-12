Who Is Emily Osment's Fiancé? All About Jack Anthony

The ‘Hannah Montana’ alum announced her engagement to Jack Anthony in June 2023

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Emily Osment and Jack Anthony pose backstage during the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on February 27, 2022.

Emily Osment is a bride-to-be.

The Hannah Montana alum announced her engagement to Jack Anthony in June 2023 with a sweet Instagram post.

Claiming she was “deliriously happy,” the actress showed off her engagement ring — a square diamond next to a circular emerald encased in gold — and called her now-fiancé a “magical, beautiful, kaleidoscope of a person."

"I did not know life could be this sweet or I could ever be this deliriously happy,” the actress wrote in the caption. “I am so proud of the life we have built together and the people we have become over the last few years."

"This love is so big and so uniquely ours and I know it can do anything," she continued. "I am so honored to stand next to you every day. I love you, Jack.”

In the second photo shared in the set, Osment gave a close-up of her ring and a glimpse of how she was proposed to. Next to her are two badges, each printed with a childhood picture of herself and Anthony. One badge showed Anthony smiling as a young boy that read, “Will you marry me?” while a second badge showed Osment smiling as a young girl that read "Yes!”

Who is the man who stole Osment’s heart? Here’s everything to know about Emily Osment’s fiancé, Jack Anthony.



He was born on March 26

Vivien Killilea/Getty Jack Anthony and Emily Osment attend a private event at the Hyde Lounge at the Crypto.com Arena hosted by Sandals Resorts for the Justin Bieber concert on March 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Anthony's birthday is on March 26. To mark Anthony’s special day in 2023, Osment shared a heartfelt Instagram tribute to her now-fiancé.

“National jack day!!! Happy birthday to the absolute best. He walks into each day with kindness and silliness and a lust for life,” the Young Sheldon star wrote in the caption, alongside a photo of the couple embracing. “We should all be a little more like him. Send him love today for he is pure magic. I love you!”

He studied at the University of Virginia

Anthony attended the University of Virginia from 2011 to 2015. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in cognitive science and behavioral economics, per his LinkedIn profile. During his studies, he was a founding member of the Society of Awakening Souls, a meditation, yoga and metaphysical exploration group.

Currently, he works at social media reference landing page Linktree as head of strategic partnerships.

He’s a singer-songwriter

Emily Osment/Instagram Emily Osment and fiancé Jack Anthony

In addition to his work in strategic partnerships, Anthony is a singer-songwriter, DJ and music producer. He shares songs and live DJ clips on his Soundcloud account under the username “Farnia.”

He and Osment got engaged on vacation

Emily Osment/Instagram Emily Osment and fiancé Jack Anthony

Anthony and Osment took their relationship to the next level while on vacation. In her Instagram post sharing the news of the engagement, Osment tagged the location as Yosemite National Park in California.

The couple are keen travelers and often head out on adventures together. Shortly before the trip to Yosemite, they spent a few weeks in Ottawa while Osment was working.

“Thanks for the last few weeks, Ottawa,” she wrote in an Instagram caption. “Some of the best meals and best company I’ve ever had while working in a foreign city.”

He has no public social media profiles

Emily Osment/Instagram Emily Osment and fiancé Jack Anthony

Anthony leads a very private life online and has no public social media profiles. During the early days of their relationship, Osment kept his identity private, aside from a few photos of him from afar or behind, until she began posting photos of them together — the first being from a Phish concert in October 2021. Now, the actress tags her fiancé’s private Instagram account in her own posts.

