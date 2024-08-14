“Emily in Paris” Cast Gets Caught in Earthquake on Set — But It's Lucas Bravo's Hair That Has Us Shook

The 36-year-old actor looks totally different from his character Gabriel in a new shaggy style

Matt Sayles/Netflix Lucas Bravo.

Lucas Bravo's new hairstyle is shaking things up.

During the press tour for season 4 of Emily in Paris, the 36-year-old actor has been rocking a much longer, shaggier style that makes him look totally different from his character Gabriel.

Fans got a closer look at the new 'do in a cast interview with InStyle shared on Tuesday, Aug. 13. Bravo's light brown hair is parted in the middle and frames his face in a long, feathered style. He's also sporting a mustache and a short beard.

We have to hand it to whoever styled the actor's locks — not a single hair went out of place when an earthquake unexpectedly hit the Los Angeles set during the filming of the video interview.

"That was an earthquake," Bravo said as his castmate, Ashley Park, was responding a question. "I thought you were kicking my chair this whole time," Park replied.

"Yeah there's an earthquake..." Bravo repeats before adding, "It's still shaking. I want to look out the window."



Matt Sayles/Netflix

In his role as a Parisian chef (and one of Emily's love interests) on the popular Netflix series, Bravo typically dons a short, clean-cut look that seems appropriate given his career in food service. IRL, however, the actor's hair has been steadily growing longer.

In June, he attended the International Biarritz Film Festival in France with a swept-back style and substantial facial hair.

Sébastien Courdji/Getty Lucas Braavo, June 2024.

Bravo isn't the only Emily in Paris cast member to undergo a hair transformation ahead of the new season. Lily Collins, who plays the titular role of Emily Cooper, recently swapped her signature long strands for a chin-grazing bob.

"New hair era unlocked," she captioned a June Instagram post, tagging her hairstylist Gregory Russell. Along with photos of the new look, the actress shared a video of herself in Russell's chair as she makes the dramatic first cut.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Lily Collins attends the World Premiere of A24's "MAXXXINE."

The shorter style made its red carpet debut at the world premiere of Collins' film MaXXXine on June 24. She brought the drama in a baby blue suit jacket and matching draped sarong skirt from Schiaparelli's Spring/Summer 2024 collection along with a long, oversized necklace embellished with rhinestones.

Read the original article on People.