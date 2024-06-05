Emily in Paris First Look: The Emily/Gabriel/Alfie Love Triangle Is Very Much Alive in Season 4 Photos

Emily and Gabriel are looking awfully couple-y in the first photos from Emily in Paris Season 4… but her (ex?) boyfriend Alfie is also still in the picture.

Lily Collins’ titular character is all smiles while sitting next to Gabriel and Alfie in the following first look at the upcoming episodes. However, if we were to read body language, we’d say the way she’s got her hand on the Frenchman’s shoulder suggests that perhaps Emily and Gabriel are giving a relationship a go despite the Season 3 finale’s major complications.

In the new season, “after the dramatic events of Camille and Gabriel’s misbegotten wedding, Emily is reeling: She has strong feelings for two men, but now Gabriel’s expecting a baby with his ex, and Alfie’s worst fears about her and Gabriel have been confirmed,” the official synopsis reads. Plus, “Emily and Gabriel’s chemistry is undeniable as they work together towards a Michelin star, but two big secrets threaten to undo everything they’ve dreamed of.”

“At work, Sylvie is forced to confront a thorny dilemma from her past for the sake of her marriage, and the Agence Grateau team navigates personnel shakeups,” the description continues. “Mindy and the band prepare for Eurovision, but when funds run dry, they’re forced to get thrifty.”

The Netflix comedy’s fourth season will unspool over two parts, with the first five episodes premiering Thursday, Aug. 15, followed by five more installments on Thursday, Sept. 12.

Check out the photos below, then hit the comments with your thoughts!

