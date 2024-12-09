'Emily in Paris' heartthrob Lucien Laviscount on cold plunges and which song prompts 'tears'

Lucien Laviscount is ready to feel wholesome this holiday season.

The "Emily In Paris" heartthrob, on a bit of a break between capturing hearts on screen and hitting red carpets around the globe, is feeling "all warm and fuzzy inside" being around family as he phones in during a Bali vacation with his two brothers, whom "I rarely ever get to see."

The charming Brit, 32, has become as well known for his roles on the Netflix dramedy and CW's "Katy Keene" as he has for his daring fashion choices and winning smile. But he's "going to be in Antigua for the holidays, just kicking it" with some slightly less conventional plans on the Caribbean island he calls home.

Lucien Laviscoun

"I'll be going spearfishing from sunrise. We've got a little food delivery (service), so we give out what we catch to the locals (and the) elderly," Laviscount says. "So that's my routine. When I go back to Antigua, I'm on my wholesome, wholesome vibe."

The actor shares what other vibes he's on, from the kind of workout he does on YouTube to the non-"Wicked" movie musical he loves and the struggle of being an Arsenal soccer fan.

Lucien Laviscount reveals his latest fitness pursuit

Laviscount's physique has earned him some admirers, and he's incorporating a new exercise routine into his workouts.

"Started doing yoga," he says, immediately pushing back on the idea that it's impressive. "No, but from YouTube. I'm not really doing in a class yet. I've kind of got to be good at things; I hate being the beginner. But I like trying new things, so I want to get a little head start before I commit too much."

Lucien Laviscount as Alfie, Lily Collins as Emily in Season 4 of "Emily in Paris."

Which song had Lucien Laviscount in 'tears'? These songs, artists might have made his Spotify Wrapped list

"I'm a bit of a Spotify snob at this minute," Laviscount says. "I've been playing some of the oldies like 'What's Going On' by Marvin Gaye, Teddy Pendergrass, some Al Green. I've been in that mode since I'm on vacation."

He pulls up his playlist, noting PJ Morton's "Good Morning" as a favorite. But it's the "beautiful song" "Keep on Loving You" by Wallette Watson featuring Ray Angry that gets Laviscount emotional. "This one had me in tears a little bit."

Infusing music into the day is important to Laviscount, who starred alongside Shakira and Cardi B in their "Puntería" music video. "I start my day always with music playing," he says. "I kind of have to wake up to music."

This movie musical and comfort TV show are favorites

The 2007 holiday movie "This Christmas" is a classic for Laviscount, who's also starred in 2022 holiday movie "Your Christmas or Mine?" and recent rom-com "This Time Next Year," but he anticipates a musical will be playing in his house during the season.

"My mum loves it more than anything: 'The Sound of Music' is always on in the house at some point." He admits going "in deep" down a rabbit hole about the movie's von Trapp family.

And while some may turn to "Emily in Paris" as their comfort TV pick, it's Apple TV+ series "Acapulco" that scores high praise from Laviscount.

"I think we're trained as humans that as soon as something starts going really well, we start looking over our shoulders like something's got to take a turn left or right, or something's going to go wrong. And that show is just beautiful from beginning to end. It's my feel-good guilty pleasure. And I'm not even guilty about saying that. It gives me pleasure; it makes me feel good.

"Whatever's going on in the world, whatever's going on in my day, there's so much I can't control in my own life. And I feel like the only time I get to be in control is when I'm writing or when I'm driving. So it's nice to watch things that I kind of know what's going to happen … and it's going to leave me feeling good at the end of it."

'Emily in Paris' Brit talks 'real football,' surviving as an Arsenal fan

For Laviscount, "real football" isn't the kind that's played at the Super Bowl.

Americans "do the whole hot dog situation and Twinkies or whatever you guys do," he ribs. "I like a meat and potato pie and a pint down at the pub. And that is ritual.

USA TODAY's The Essentials: Lucien Laviscount dishes on his favorite comfort TV watch.

"I'm an Arsenal fan, so I'm pretty diehard," he says. "And growing up just outside Manchester was tough for me. I've had to really back my team in situations where I'm the only one in the pub wearing my (Arsenal) shirt in a Man City pub or a United pub. I've had a few bumps and scrapes along the way, but I live to see another day."

Laviscount taps into American football in his new e.l.f. Cosmetics campaign with actress Joey King ("She's like a living icon in my world"), where she puts the makeup brand's products to the test in a sports fan-themed ad.

"I was supposed to do a movie with her, and then there was a conflict on dates … so I didn't get a chance to work with her" until now, he says. Meeting King on set while she was decked out in full football face paint was a funny challenge for Laviscount.

"The first time seeing her, I was trying to hold it together … introducing myself while she had the makeup on her face. I don't know how I got through that conversation without creasing."

Lucien Laviscount attends The Fashion Awards 2024 at Royal Albert Hall on Dec. 2, 2024, in London.

Lucien Laviscount's mornings start with a cold plunge – kind of

There's one trend Laviscount is "not really mad about" doing yet.

"I can't do the cold plunges," he says. "I respect anyone that can do it, especially when the weather's not so great, and we're heading into winter. But filling the sink up with ice water, and putting my face in that, that's as far as I've got. So that's part of my morning routine," he says, along with e.l.f.'s Holy Hydration moisturizer as part of his skincare regimen.

The quasi-cold plunge is followed by "whatever kind of 'fit I'm feeling for the day. I do plan my outfits a couple of days in advance. It's not because I care that much about what I'm wearing; it's because I know that I'll busy myself dealing with what I'm going to wear instead of concentrating on what I've got to do on the day," he says. "So I kind of streamline my morning as best I can."

